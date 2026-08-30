Dubai airport updates security rules that can make travel easier: Report

With the reported new scanners, passengers will no longer be required to take items out because the scanners will effectively screen all times even if they are inside the luggage.

Reports suggest that the change will be gradual across the airport with the current scanners being replaced with the new ones. The updated scanners will have a more advanced imaging technology to produce high-quality 3D images that can clearly show what's inside the luggage.

What passengers need to remember

However, the current 100ml Liquids rule still stands with passengers not allowed to carry liquid containers more than 100ml capacity. A single passenger can carry upto 10 such containers, according to the security guidelines at the Dubai Airport.

The reported rule change will take some time to be implemented completely. This means, passengers will need to take out their laptops and other electronic gadgets as of now, like they usually do. Once the rollout of the advanced screeners is complete, there will be lesser need to unpack their cabin luggages during security checks.