Why do most Sindhi surnames end with the suffix ‘ani’?

In traditional Sindhi society, the suffix 'Ani' was attached to the name of one of the ancestors, generally the great-grandfather, and the resulting composite became the family surname. This is why we see names like Ramchandani (descendants of Ramchand), or Shewakramani (descendants of Shewakram).

The theory also explains Sindhi surnames like Gidwani. Gidwani is one of the surnames with an intriguing story associated with its origin. The origin of the surname Gidwani can be traced back to Diwan Gidumal, whose ancestors included Adiyomal, Choitram, Belamal, and Gidumal. Gidumal had no offspring; however, his nephews adopted the surname owing to his revered status.

But those having the same surname need not always be related. It is possible that there were several people bearing the same ancestral name. Hence, several families could have independently evolved the same surname. According to reports, people who embraced Islam among the Sindhis retained their former surnames. The Sindhi Muslims also have surnames ending with the suffix '-ani,' such as 'Lakhani' and 'Shahani.'