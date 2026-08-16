Paloma about town: Threads, tides and social scenes

Fashion and textiles had a particularly good run on Chennai’s social calendar, with heritage weaves, handloom craftsmanship, and contemporary Indian dressing taking centre stage. From beautifully crafted textiles to stylish soirées celebrating the art of getting dressed, there was plenty to admire, discuss, and covet. Here’s what caught our eye.
Tory Burch has officially landed in Chennai, with its new store at Palladium Mall giving the city’s fashion crowd plenty to talk about. Loyal patrons got an early preview of the latest collection over light nibbles, and, naturally, it was also a bit of a Tory Burch fashion parade. Guests arrived in their favourite pieces from the brand, with everything from signature totes and ready-to-wear to jewellery and footwear making an appearance. There was something particularly fun about seeing how everyone styled their Tory pieces in their own way. With the new store now open, Chennai’s fashion set has one more reason to indulge in a little retail therapy.
Handloom took centre stage in Chennai this week, with National Handloom Day bringing plenty of attention to India’s beautiful weaves and the craft behind them. At Studio Samasta, the Banarasi Utsav brought weavers from Varanasi into the spotlight, sharing stories of traditional techniques and the painstaking artistry behind the fabrics. From saris and dupattas to gorgeous yardage, it was a lovely reminder that every weave carries a story. Chanderi was also in focus with Richa Kapoor’s curation of handcrafted Chanderi weaves, proving once again that some classics really don’t need an introduction. The collection of weaves was inspired by the art of Frida Kahlo — bold, free-spirited, and beautiful.
At Nayaab, celebrating 10 years, India’s artisanal heritage got a contemporary makeover, with a curated showcase of designers. Elemental Stories, meanwhile, marked five years by bringing together everything from silks, organzas, and pure cotton linens to satins, crepes, and vegan leather. Their partywear edit had Chennai reaching for Indo-Western looks, with Nitin Bal Chauhan, Ribelle, Tulua, Azuli by Nikki, Dhyaan Leela, Harneet Kaur and Urban Pataka bringing plenty of individuality to the mix.
And then there was Slay by Simar, which turned six and celebrated the only way a fashion destination should — with friends, clients, well-wishers, a grazing table and enough outfits to make “just browsing” a very unlikely proposition.
And to add more fun to the mix, the coast was having a social moment this week, with two very different gatherings making a splash. At Surf Turf, it was all sand, sea, and sounds as Somdev Devvarman brought his music to the beach for an evening of live tunes and laid-back vibes. Joining him was Vikram Vivekanand, making the sunset performance a treat for the senses. The set list included a few originals and lots of covers that ranged from the Beatles to Cat Stevens. A little further along the coast, Shore Temple Dialogues, hosted as part of Kalyanam IP by GRT Hotels at Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay, brought together the who’s who of the wedding world. From conversations on evolving wedding trends to a beautifully curated dinner, it was an evening of ideas, inspiration, and plenty of wedding-worthy fashion.