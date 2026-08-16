Paloma about town: Threads, tides and social scenes

Fashion and textiles had a particularly good run on Chennai’s social calendar, with heritage weaves, handloom craftsmanship, and contemporary Indian dressing taking centre stage. From beautifully crafted textiles to stylish soirées celebrating the art of getting dressed, there was plenty to admire, discuss, and covet. Here’s what caught our eye.

Chennai’s social set moved between weaves, fashion showcases and laid-back evenings by the sea

Tory Burch has officially landed in Chennai, with its new store at Palladium Mall giving the city’s fashion crowd plenty to talk about. Loyal patrons got an early preview of the latest collection over light nibbles, and, naturally, it was also a bit of a Tory Burch fashion parade. Guests arrived in their favourite pieces from the brand, with everything from signature totes and ready-to-wear to jewellery and footwear making an appearance. There was something particularly fun about seeing how everyone styled their Tory pieces in their own way. With the new store now open, Chennai’s fashion set has one more reason to indulge in a little retail therapy.