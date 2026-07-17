Paloma about town: How Chennai is juggling football fever, food trends and more

Every week, I wonder if Chennai might finally slow down. Every week, Chennai politely says, “Absolutely not.” The city is currently juggling quite a few obsessions. Football fans are surviving on odd hours and coffee as FIFA World Cup fever takes over living rooms, sports bars and WhatsApp groups. Those of us who are not experts watch from the sidelines, trying to play catch-up.
Then there’s food. If your Instagram feed isn’t full of Korean cafés, K-dogs, bingsu, kimchi or Indonesian comfort food, are you even eating out? It feels like Chennai has collectively decided to swap its usual orders for a passport full of new flavours, and honestly, we’re not complaining. Meanwhile, just when we thought we’d earned a break from the relentless heat, the sun clearly didn’t get the memo. The temperatures continue to test our patience, our wardrobes, and the effectiveness of every sunscreen on the market. At this point, stepping outside feels less like running an errand and more like volunteering for a survival challenge. And yet, despite the heat, or perhaps in defiance of it, the city’s social calendar refuses to take a day off. Launches, pop-ups, performances, charity initiatives, and celebrations continue to fill the diary, proving once again that if there’s one thing Chennai does well, it’s showing up.
It was two pop-ups for me this week, each drawing a crowd for entirely different reasons. The first was The Episode, hosted at The Folly, Amethyst. Rack after rack of fashion, accessories, homegrown labels, and handcrafted finds made it nearly impossible to leave empty-handed. In fact, most people arrived insisting they were “just browsing” but left balancing multiple shopping bags.
My next stop was anotherpop-up, which proved equally irresistible. Bengaluru’s much-loved Lightroom Bookstore made a temporary home at Chamiers, and the response was heartening. The space was packed with readers of every age, happily flipping through pages, discovering new authors, and leaving with stacks of books tucked under their arms. In an age of endless scrolling, it was a lovely reminder that the joy of a good hardback is still very much alive.
So whether you’re cheering for your team, discovering your next great read or simply trying to survive another Chennai heatwave, there’s never a dull moment in our city.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels