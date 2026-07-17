Paloma about town: How Chennai is juggling football fever, food trends and more

Every week, I wonder if Chennai might finally slow down. Every week, Chennai politely says, “Absolutely not.” The city is currently juggling quite a few obsessions. Football fans are surviving on odd hours and coffee as FIFA World Cup fever takes over living rooms, sports bars and WhatsApp groups. Those of us who are not experts watch from the sidelines, trying to play catch-up.

Chennai never slows down: World Cup nights, global flavours and pop-up culture heat up the city

Then there’s food. If your Instagram feed isn’t full of Korean cafés, K-dogs, bingsu, kimchi or Indonesian comfort food, are you even eating out? It feels like Chennai has collectively decided to swap its usual orders for a passport full of new flavours, and honestly, we’re not complaining. Meanwhile, just when we thought we’d earned a break from the relentless heat, the sun clearly didn’t get the memo. The temperatures continue to test our patience, our wardrobes, and the effectiveness of every sunscreen on the market. At this point, stepping outside feels less like running an errand and more like volunteering for a survival challenge. And yet, despite the heat, or perhaps in defiance of it, the city’s social calendar refuses to take a day off. Launches, pop-ups, performances, charity initiatives, and celebrations continue to fill the diary, proving once again that if there’s one thing Chennai does well, it’s showing up.