Paloma about town: Pageants, watches and wellness experiences

In a city where everyone is chasing their moment in the spotlight, IRIS Face of Chennai 2026 and IRIS Face of Tamil Nadu 2026 arrived with a sparkling reminder: every star starts somewhere. Presented by NXT FACE Skincare Products, the launch had all the ingredients of a blockbuster— glamour, ambition, and a crown that stole the show. Artist Upasana, actor Namitha Muthu and NXT FACE founder CK Dhamyanthi did the honours, while past winners, including Ketki Waise, returned to prove that this sash can be the first step to a much bigger stage.
Chennai’s watch aficionados recently traded small talk for watch talk at an intimate evening hosted by GMT India and Helios Luxe in Pondy Bazaar. Against an appropriately deep-sea backdrop, collectors and connoisseurs gathered to explore Titan’s latest obsession—Zero Hour, its ambitious new foray into performance watchmaking. Fortunately, guests didn’t need scuba gear to appreciate it. Over conversations, inspections and a fair amount of wrist envy, the evening proved that while not everyone needs a watch that can survive 500 metres underwater, many certainly want one.
Luxury met mindfulness as MG Select Chennai celebrated International Yoga Day with an exclusive Gentle Yoga and Sound Bath experience. Hosted around the launch of the elegant MG M9 Presidential Limousine, the event invited guests to slow down, stretch out and embrace the art of presence—quite literally. Led by yoga instructor Rupa Doulagar, the session blended movement, meditation, and soothing sound therapy in a serene setting. As guests found their zen amidst singing bowls and candlelight, the MG M9 stood quietly in the spotlight, proving that in a world obsessed with speed, sometimes true luxury is simply learning to pause.
My week also included the Rijsttafel food festival at Soy Soi—an Indonesian rice table experience, much like the Indian thali concept. Big flavours, spicy hits, coconut-y goodness and so much variety on one table. Sambals, curries, satays and a host of other regional small plates. As a full-on foodie, this was my happy place. Safe to say I’d go back for seconds (and thirds).
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