Paloma about town: Pageants, watches and wellness experiences

Luxury met mindfulness as MG Select Chennai celebrated International Yoga Day with an exclusive Gentle Yoga and Sound Bath experience. Hosted around the launch of the elegant MG M9 Presidential Limousine, the event invited guests to slow down, stretch out and embrace the art of presence—quite literally. Led by yoga instructor Rupa Doulagar, the session blended movement, meditation, and soothing sound therapy in a serene setting. As guests found their zen amidst singing bowls and candlelight, the MG M9 stood quietly in the spotlight, proving that in a world obsessed with speed, sometimes true luxury is simply learning to pause.

My week also included the Rijsttafel food festival at Soy Soi—an Indonesian rice table experience, much like the Indian thali concept. Big flavours, spicy hits, coconut-y goodness and so much variety on one table. Sambals, curries, satays and a host of other regional small plates. As a full-on foodie, this was my happy place. Safe to say I’d go back for seconds (and thirds).