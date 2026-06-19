Paloma about town: Coffee, cottons and creator conversations

I started Sunday morning at what was described as a “stealth launch” by the team at Yettu Coffee. A small group of enthusiasts gathered at Brews & Beyond in Besant Nagar to sample a brand-new product before its official debut. Chief coffee curator Viggnesh walked us through the brand story while we tasted variations, with discussions ranging from flavour notes to brewing techniques. As someone who considers herself fairly serious about coffee, I was quickly humbled by the level of expertise in the room and the barrage of questions being fired around. The biggest surprise? Every single cup was made using instant coffee. Mind. Blown.

Shopping bags and social calendars

My next stop was down the road at Tamara’s brand-new Besant Nagar showroom, where the label was celebrating a decade in style. Ten years old and opening a shiny new space? That’s what I call a glow-up.