Paloma about town: Fashion flashbacks, coffee raves, and a Sri Lankan reset

Nostalgia hit us hard this week, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 making its way back into the conversation — and how! Suddenly everyone was ready to clock back into runway mode, side-eyes sharpened and expectations sky-high. Between that and the Met Gala, it felt like everyone briefly became a fashion editor— dissecting silhouettes, decoding themes, and, most importantly, choosing favourites with near-professional conviction.
Funky Fish kicked things off with a private screening that felt very on-brand: a defined colour theme, a carefully curated guest list, and an invite that made it clear—attendance wasn’t mandatory but definitely noted. It was giving full Runway energy, the kind Miranda Priestly would quietly approve of. At the same time, The Women Networking Club turned the film into a multi-city moment, hosting screenings across Chennai, Coimbatore, and Mangalore. With over 80 women showing up styled to the nines, it became less about the movie and more about the shared experience. Each city brought its own rhythm; Chennai’s screening, coordinated by Cindana Manikavel and Janani Porkodi, felt especially intimate, with conversations flowing as easily as compliments.
And while we’re on the subject of fashion, veteran fashion choreographer and show director Sunil Menon just hit a milestone birthday and did it the only right way: with his OG crew in the room. No stiff formalities, just decades’ worth of friends, inside jokes that picked up right where they left off, and cameras working overtime. With that many models in the house, did we expect anything different? It was all catch-ups, chaos, and constant “remember when” moments, with everyone slipping effortlessly back into old rhythms. Here’s wishing Sunil a fabulous year ahead!
The new kind of fun these days doesn’t wait for the night; it shows up early, loud, and fully caffeinated. The Flipside Coffee Rave at Ibis Chennai Sipcot certainly proved this, starting at—ahem—7 am. Music, a DJ, and lots of dancing, all of it, of course, fuelled by great coffee. And we loved the mixed crowd! From bikers to fashionistas, everyone had a blast.
And to close, for me, this week also included a quick break to Sri Lanka and a reset in the best possible way. No rushing, no over-planned itineraries, and no trying to be everywhere. Just slow days, from the pool to the beach and back, and, of course, lots of great food. The pace softened everything. Mornings slipped into lazy swims, afternoons stretched out by the water, and evenings didn’t demand much more than watching the light change. Here’s to a relaxing summer. One can hope.