Paloma about town: Fashion flashbacks, coffee raves, and a Sri Lankan reset

Nostalgia hit us hard this week, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 making its way back into the conversation — and how! Suddenly everyone was ready to clock back into runway mode, side-eyes sharpened and expectations sky-high. Between that and the Met Gala, it felt like everyone briefly became a fashion editor— dissecting silhouettes, decoding themes, and, most importantly, choosing favourites with near-professional conviction.

Coffee at dawn, couture conversations, and coastal calm

Funky Fish kicked things off with a private screening that felt very on-brand: a defined colour theme, a carefully curated guest list, and an invite that made it clear—attendance wasn’t mandatory but definitely noted. It was giving full Runway energy, the kind Miranda Priestly would quietly approve of. At the same time, The Women Networking Club turned the film into a multi-city moment, hosting screenings across Chennai, Coimbatore, and Mangalore. With over 80 women showing up styled to the nines, it became less about the movie and more about the shared experience. Each city brought its own rhythm; Chennai’s screening, coordinated by Cindana Manikavel and Janani Porkodi, felt especially intimate, with conversations flowing as easily as compliments.