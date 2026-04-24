Paloma about town: Chennai’s April calendar proves heat is no match for momentum

Chennai in April is less a season and more a test of intent. By noon, the roads shimmer, and stepping outside feels like a decision you might regret. And yet, the city is unusually busy—boutiques announcing launches, pop-ups drawing crowds, and food festivals in full swing. The heat hasn’t slowed anything down. If anything, it’s made the momentum more noticeable.
If Chennai’s heat was meant to keep people indoors, no one told this crowd. Fizzy Goblet’s Baddies Afternoon Tea at Palladium turned into a full-fledged dress-up affair, with guests really getting into the “vintage baddie maximalist” brief. Most of the ladies leaned towards polka dots and pearls, and we also saw the occasional hat and even fur! (gutsy for Chennai). The occasion also gave me a chance to pull out my fascinator that’s been languishing in my wardrobe. Hosted by Mehndi Jashnani, the afternoon felt equal parts fashion showcase and social scene, with the latest collection, Fizzy Fortune discounts, and plenty of browsing between sips of tea. There were nibbles, conversations, and more than a few photo moments, as expected.
The sartorial trail continued with Maison Aguise, the contemporary womenswear label by Mandira Bansal, marking its relaunch with an intimate sundowner that felt more like a quiet reset than a loud reveal. Known for its balance between high-street ease and couture sensibility, the brand’s latest collection stays true to its refined, effortless aesthetic. Set against the relaxed backdrop of Tranque Bar at ITC Grand Chola, the evening brought together a curated mix of fashion insiders, creatives, and close patrons of the label. There was an easy flow to the gathering, less about spectacle, more about close conversations and first impressions of the new line. The collection itself mirrored the mood of the evening: modern, intentional, and understatedly elegant. In a month packed with larger-than-life launches and elaborate settings, this one stood out precisely for its restraint, offering a softer, more personal look at the brand’s evolving identity.
Good news is that this week wasn’t just all about rushing from one thing to the next, we also got to enjoy the luxury of taking things slow. StayAwhile had its first Sunday edition this week, introducing itself as a new kind of morning ritual in the city. Held in a calm, unhurried setting, the idea was simple: show up with something you’ve been meaning to return to, or start, and just spend time with it. It could be anything, from reading and sketching to journaling and knitting, or maybe even just sit and think, it all counts. It also flips the usual format on its head, inviting people to both learn and/or teach a small skill each week, depending on what they want to share. This week saw a great response, at The Perch, with around 20 people turning up to a mix of hands-on activities. Alongside clay modelling and sculpting, there were sessions on the basics of photography, sketching, and even a bit of bedazzling. The room moved at an easy, unhurried pace, tables scattered with materials, people trying their hand at different things without any pressure to get it “right.”
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