Paloma about town: Chennai’s April calendar proves heat is no match for momentum

Good news is that this week wasn’t just all about rushing from one thing to the next, we also got to enjoy the luxury of taking things slow. StayAwhile had its first Sunday edition this week, introducing itself as a new kind of morning ritual in the city. Held in a calm, unhurried setting, the idea was simple: show up with something you’ve been meaning to return to, or start, and just spend time with it. It could be anything, from reading and sketching to journaling and knitting, or maybe even just sit and think, it all counts. It also flips the usual format on its head, inviting people to both learn and/or teach a small skill each week, depending on what they want to share. This week saw a great response, at The Perch, with around 20 people turning up to a mix of hands-on activities. Alongside clay modelling and sculpting, there were sessions on the basics of photography, sketching, and even a bit of bedazzling. The room moved at an easy, unhurried pace, tables scattered with materials, people trying their hand at different things without any pressure to get it “right.”

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