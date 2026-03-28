Paloma about town: Mediterranean moods and mockingbirds

It was a packed weekend in the city, offering a little bit of everything—food, fashion, sports, and a series of lovely performances. In between the hustle, I stopped by the launch of Happy Foot Spa on TTK Road with a few friends. It turned into the perfect "pause" in a busy schedule; honestly, there is no need for an excuse when it comes to spa time. We left feeling recharged and ready to take on the events ahead.

From spa retreats to football fever, here’s the best of Chennai’s social circuit

The cultural journey began on Friday with The Madras Players and Chennai Art Theatre’s production of To Kill a Mockingbird. Directed by Shaan Katari Libby, the play was fantastic, with every lead across age groups delivering a powerful performance. It was particularly heartening to see such a mixed audience, proving that Harper Lee’s story continues to resonate deeply across generations.