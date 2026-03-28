Paloma about town: Mediterranean moods and mockingbirds

It was a packed weekend in the city, offering a little bit of everything—food, fashion, sports, and a series of lovely performances. In between the hustle, I stopped by the launch of Happy Foot Spa on TTK Road with a few friends. It turned into the perfect "pause" in a busy schedule; honestly, there is no need for an excuse when it comes to spa time. We left feeling recharged and ready to take on the events ahead.
The cultural journey began on Friday with The Madras Players and Chennai Art Theatre’s production of To Kill a Mockingbird. Directed by Shaan Katari Libby, the play was fantastic, with every lead across age groups delivering a powerful performance. It was particularly heartening to see such a mixed audience, proving that Harper Lee’s story continues to resonate deeply across generations.
Saturday shifted the focus to fashion at Express Avenue for an Italian-inspired evening with Rosso Brunello. As they unveiled their Spring Summer 2026 collection, the venue exuded Mediterranean charm. From the décor to the guests' fashion choices, the atmosphere felt like a summer on the coast of Italy. Between photos and conversations, guests enjoyed gelato and live caricatures while the gentlemen took the opportunity to do their share of shopping.
The retail therapy continued into Sunday at Primrose 131 for the By Hand From The Heart pop-up. Despite promising my husband we would just "stop by for a look," we left with bags full of clothes, accessories, and an array of artisanal food—from cheese and coffee to pickles and chocolates. Even my four-year-old found a treasure: a handmade doll from ‘Sew Me.’ Beyond the shopping, the highlight was meeting the passionate creators behind the work. This community spirit extended into the week as Aru Nayar Mani hosted a cozy "sensitive skin circle" with Aveeno, where mothers bonded over skincare and shared experiences.
On the turf, Chennaiyin FC’s homecoming felt more like a celebration than a standard match. The players and coaches arrived in veshtis, adding a distinct Tamil touch, while the Super Machans filled the stadium with drums and chants. Co-owner Abhishek Bachchan cheered from the stands and shared a moving moment honoring the family of fan club founding member Joshua Peters. Though the game ended in a 1-1 draw against FC Goa, the electric spirit of the evening stayed with everyone. Finally, looking toward the future, Amirta International Institute of Aviation hosted an insightful two-day training program led by Hong Kong-based expert Shaarmila Sandrasegaran, providing students with essential hands-on learning for the industry.
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