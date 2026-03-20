Paloma about town: Wicked, Formula 1, and Oscars 2026

This weekend felt like a full-blown ode to the performing arts, and I was here for all of it. The highlight? Watching Wicked open at the NMACC in Mumbai—absolutely fantastic, and honestly on par with the production I watched in London years ago. There’s something magical about experiencing it all over again, but with a fresh energy. And this venue is nothing short of spectacular—world-class, immersive, and every bit as grand as the shows it hosts. I went with my sister Rochelle, and safe to say we were completely swept up in it. We walked out still humming, still singing, still very much in Oz. Some shows don’t end when the curtain falls, they stay with you. I just feel sorry for the people who have to listen to us for the next few days.

Broadway magic to race-day tension: how one weekend delivered peak entertainment

Back in Chennai, it turned into a deliciously chaotic mix — Sunday was all about F1. At this point I should state that I’m by no means a die-hard F1 fan or anything like that—just an amused spectator, happily tuning in for the drama from a very comfortable distance. And we got a good dose of late-race tension, bold overtakes, and just enough unpredictability to keep everyone hooked till the final lap. Toto Wolff, meanwhile, was once again serving peak pit-wall drama—part strategist, part stressed parent, and entirely meme-worthy.