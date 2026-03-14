Paloma about town: Women’s Day buzz across Chennai

Women’s Day in Chennai came with plenty of buzz and good vibes. Wellness spaces hosted pampering treats, from quick makeovers to relaxing spa sessions, because sometimes the best way to celebrate is a little self-care. And of course, it wouldn’t be a celebration without a bit of retail therapy, with shoppers happily browsing special displays and offers.

Chennai celebrates Women’s Day in style

Studio Samasta marked Women’s Day with the Samasta Sakhi Tea, an intimate afternoon that brought together women who share a love for handcrafted textiles. Guests enjoyed a delicious Andhra Ruchulu spread curated by Valli Madiraju while browsing Kosa Tussar saris by Unma and Ilkal weaves by KUBSA. The space also showcased Samasta’s dresses and tunics, along with a special pop-up by Kolkata-based designer Sayanti Ghosh. With filter coffee, fine teas, and lively conversations flowing, the highlight was textile expert Arundhati Menon sharing insights into the stories behind these timeless weaves.