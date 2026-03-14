Paloma about town: Women’s Day buzz across Chennai

Women’s Day in Chennai came with plenty of buzz and good vibes. Wellness spaces hosted pampering treats, from quick makeovers to relaxing spa sessions, because sometimes the best way to celebrate is a little self-care. And of course, it wouldn’t be a celebration without a bit of retail therapy, with shoppers happily browsing special displays and offers.
Studio Samasta marked Women’s Day with the Samasta Sakhi Tea, an intimate afternoon that brought together women who share a love for handcrafted textiles. Guests enjoyed a delicious Andhra Ruchulu spread curated by Valli Madiraju while browsing Kosa Tussar saris by Unma and Ilkal weaves by KUBSA. The space also showcased Samasta’s dresses and tunics, along with a special pop-up by Kolkata-based designer Sayanti Ghosh. With filter coffee, fine teas, and lively conversations flowing, the highlight was textile expert Arundhati Menon sharing insights into the stories behind these timeless weaves.
It was a stylish weekend at Collage, which began with a preview of THREE’s Spring/Summer collection, where relaxed silhouettes met a palette of earthy browns, neon pops, and classic blacks. The pieces felt effortlessly chic and versatile—the kind of wardrobe staples that work from day to evening. Designer Pallavi Dhyani was present to share the story behind the label and offer a few fun styling tips. Meanwhile, not too far away, The Elemental Stories pop-up at The Park was also buzzing. It drew its usual loyal crowd along with plenty of new faces, all arriving ready for some serious Women’s Day shopping.
And of course, it’s that time of year when the ‘yellove’ begins and cricket fan frenzy starts going into overdrive. Ashok Leyland recently unveiled its CSK fan bus along with the team’s new jersey, much to the delight of loyal supporters. The launch brought together fans, flashes of yellow, and plenty of excitement, setting the tone for the upcoming season and reminding everyone that when it comes to the Chennai Super Kings, the city’s enthusiasm is always match-ready.
Women were also out in full force at the 25th edition of the Duchess All Women Car Rally, where 140 cars cruised through the city in a spirited show of camaraderie and a shared love for the open road. Meanwhile, the city’s cultural conversations continued with the launch of Super Chennai Arattai, whose inaugural session featured Carnatic legend Aruna Sairam in an intimate, anecdote-filled interaction celebrating Chennai’s enduring musical soul.
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