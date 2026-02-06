Paloma about town: From leather runways to glass skin, Chennai leans tactile again

This year, the city feels slower in the best possible way. Amid the noise of new openings, packed calendars, and the constant chase for what’s next, there’s a noticeable return to the tactile — to things made by hand, with patience, and meant to last. Across studios, runways, and galleries, textiles and craftsmanship are taking centre stage, reminding us that creativity isn’t just about novelty, but about skill, process, and the stories woven into every detail.
Nearly six decades on, The Leather Show remains one of the fashion calendar’s most reliable anchors. And in a city like Chennai, a true leather hub, that legacy carries weight. This year stayed true to form, delivering a confident mix of craftsmanship and spectacle. The runway featured striking leather pieces worn by some of India’s most recognisable models, spanning industry OGs to this year’s beauty queens.
A perennial crowd-pleaser, the kids’ segment returned with playful styles and super-cute models. A first-ever LeD catwalk added visual drama, while live vocal performances layered the show into an almost multisensory experience. The balance of heritage and new energy felt entirely in step with the season.
From fashion, the focus shifted to beauty — another area clearly having a moment this year. Medically guided aesthetic solutions have moved from niche to mainstream, with recent years seeing a surge in clinic launches, advanced treatments, and a growing appetite for results-driven, science-backed skincare.
Riding this wave, VCare marked a milestone with the launch of its Centre of Excellence in Chennai, spotlighting advanced skin and aesthetic care. Held at its T Nagar location, the event brought together doctors, healthcare professionals, industry experts, and the media. Actress Priya Anand attended as chief guest, adding a touch of glamour to the evening.
At the centre of the launch was India’s first Single-Day Facial Architecture — a glass-skin-focused treatment designed to deliver visible results with less time and complexity. While the event leaned heavily into technology, guests were equally keen to explore the space itself, many planning return visits to experience the treatments at leisure.
