Paloma about town: From leather runways to glass skin, Chennai leans tactile again

This year, the city feels slower in the best possible way. Amid the noise of new openings, packed calendars, and the constant chase for what’s next, there’s a noticeable return to the tactile — to things made by hand, with patience, and meant to last. Across studios, runways, and galleries, textiles and craftsmanship are taking centre stage, reminding us that creativity isn’t just about novelty, but about skill, process, and the stories woven into every detail.

Chennai slows down, craftsmanship takes centre stage across fashion and beauty

Nearly six decades on, The Leather Show remains one of the fashion calendar’s most reliable anchors. And in a city like Chennai, a true leather hub, that legacy carries weight. This year stayed true to form, delivering a confident mix of craftsmanship and spectacle. The runway featured striking leather pieces worn by some of India’s most recognisable models, spanning industry OGs to this year’s beauty queens.