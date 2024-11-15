Paloma around town: Cake-mixing ceremonies, new restaurant openings and more

At Grand Chennai by GRT, they included a tree-lighting ceremony with a nod to sustainability. Attendees, dressed in white as per the theme, enjoyed carol singing by local children and a festive high tea with seasonal treats. It was a similar vibe at Radisson Blu Hotel and Suites GRT Chennai, which also celebrated its 25th year with the unveiling of the Biophilia suites and an eco-friendly cake mixing.

At Dou in Nungambakkam, culinary director, Chef Peter Tseng, guided the activity alongside expert bakers. Chef Tseng shared his culinary expertise, offering tips on the art of cake mixing while the air filled with the warm, inviting aromas of the season.

Closing out the cakemixing events for the week was The Living Room, where executive chef Kamala Kannan and his team mixed a massive blend of candied fruits, nuts, and spirits to create their signature Christmas plum cakes. Celebrations continued with a hightea menu featuring live stations.