Paloma around town: Cake-mixing ceremonies, new restaurant openings and more

This week, we had our big reminder that Christmas is around the corner, with a string of cake-mixing ceremonies across the city. I got to be a part of the fun at Novotel OMR, where we were elbow-deep in fruits and nuts, mixed with copious amounts of alcohol. To add to the fun, those who found certain ‘surprises’ in the mix got to win prizes. After a few heartfelt speeches from our hosts, we enjoyed the Sunday brunch spread, complemented by fruity cocktails and live music.
At Grand Chennai by GRT, they included a tree-lighting ceremony with a nod to sustainability. Attendees, dressed in white as per the theme, enjoyed carol singing by local children and a festive high tea with seasonal treats. It was a similar vibe at Radisson Blu Hotel and Suites GRT Chennai, which also celebrated its 25th year with the unveiling of the Biophilia suites and an eco-friendly cake mixing.
At Dou in Nungambakkam, culinary director, Chef Peter Tseng, guided the activity alongside expert bakers. Chef Tseng shared his culinary expertise, offering tips on the art of cake mixing while the air filled with the warm, inviting aromas of the season.
Closing out the cakemixing events for the week was The Living Room, where executive chef Kamala Kannan and his team mixed a massive blend of candied fruits, nuts, and spirits to create their signature Christmas plum cakes. Celebrations continued with a hightea menu featuring live stations.
The rest of the week went by in a blur of more food, with multiple launches. Amma Naana, the city’s premier international-level departmental store, opened the doors to its fourth branch in Maduravoyal, promising residents an unparalleled shopping experience. The new outlet features an extensive selection of global foods and groceries, making it a one-stop shop for culinary enthusiasts.
Our next stop was Chilli Malli, the new address for authentic South Indian food at Egmore’s Fortel Hotel. Its menu is curated with a mix of items from the four southern states, including flavourful biriyanis and traditional meals.
Our final stop was at The Cycle Gap Adyar, which unveiled its outdoor space just in time for the arrival of Chennai’s good weather. Guests enjoyed the fusion menu, paying homage to Chennai’s rich culinary heritage.