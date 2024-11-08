Paloma about town: Radiant moments

Anyone else feel like they just got off a roller coaster? After the Diwali madness of the past week, I feel like I really need some chill time. From launches and parties to art and fashion, we saw everything. Let me do my best to squeeze it all in. Palam Silks kickstarted the week with the unveiling of their brand new Diwali collections touching upon vibrant threadwork, unusual box pallus and culture rich bhuttas. Guests were treated to a mini showcase, with contemporary draping, showing off the intricate detailing of the pieces.
It was a similar vibe at Shimai Jayachandra’s flagship boutique, where Krithika Radhakrishan unveiled the Diwali collection. Known for her designs as well as handwoven saris favoured by popular film icons, she already has a big fan following in the city. Guests were excited to indulge in a little festive shopping across categories.
In the midst of all the retail therapy, the city also saw a record set, Sukra Jewellery presenting the World’s largest Silver Wardrobe. The achievement has officially been recognised by the Guinness World Records and commemorates the company’s 45 years in the silver industry.
This week also saw the Provoke Art Festival, with the theme, ‘Where Elegance Met Art.’ The festival showcased performances and honoured distinguished artists with Lifetime Achievement Awards in the field of Arts. Attendees witnessed a fascinating perfor mance by Bharatanatyam dancer Shobana Chandrakumar and Car natic vocalist Abhishek Raghuram.
There was more art appreciation earlier on in the week with an exclusive showcase at Kingsley, Chetpet. Gayatri Reddy and Ashwin Subramaniam presented the works of Kerala mural maestro, PK Sadanandan in an exhibition titled Taamara.
It was a similar vibe at an event hosted by FICCI FLO Chennai, promoting Tamil Nadu’s heritage through Toda and jamakalam. The event, which took place at ITC Grand Chola, was presided over by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani where the highlight of the event was the presentation of a Toda-embroidered sari designed by the master himself.
In the midst of all this excitement, Advanced Gro Hair & GloSkin Clinic, led by Saran Vel J, also announced the opening of their latest establishment in RK Salai, solidifying their position as a leader in hair regrowth and skin treatments.
Closing out the week was the grand finale of Iris Face of Chennai, an annual event that seeks to identify that ‘complete package’ of beauty, talent, personality and a positive attitude in young men and women.