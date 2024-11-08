Paloma about town: Radiant moments

It was a similar vibe at Shimai Jayachandra’s flagship boutique, where Krithika Radhakrishan unveiled the Diwali collection. Known for her designs as well as handwoven saris favoured by popular film icons, she already has a big fan following in the city. Guests were excited to indulge in a little festive shopping across categories.

In the midst of all the retail therapy, the city also saw a record set, Sukra Jewellery presenting the World’s largest Silver Wardrobe. The achievement has officially been recognised by the Guinness World Records and commemorates the company’s 45 years in the silver industry.