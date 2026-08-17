Who is the Snake Goddess Manasa, who is worshipped on Nag Panchami especially in West Bengal?

Manasa Devi is a goddess in Hindu mythology believed to be the goddess of snakes and Nagas, or divine serpents. She is also considered the goddess of wisdom, fertility, prosperity, good health, and protection. The name of this goddess is derived from the Sanskrit word 'manas,' which means mind. In West Bengal, the worship of this deity is associated with the monsoon season when snakes become more aggressive.

Manasa Devi and her connection with Lord Shiva

Each tradition gives her an individual background. According to a tradition from Bengal, she is the daughter of Lord Shiva. Her parentage also varies according to various other traditions. She was nurtured by the king of snakes, Vasuki, who considered her his sister.