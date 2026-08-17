Who is the Snake Goddess Manasa, who is worshipped on Nag Panchami especially in West Bengal?

Manasa Devi is a goddess in Hindu mythology believed to be the goddess of snakes and Nagas, or divine serpents. She is also considered the goddess of wisdom, fertility, prosperity, good health, and protection. The name of this goddess is derived from the Sanskrit word 'manas,' which means mind. In West Bengal, the worship of this deity is associated with the monsoon season when snakes become more aggressive.
Each tradition gives her an individual background. According to a tradition from Bengal, she is the daughter of Lord Shiva. Her parentage also varies according to various other traditions. She was nurtured by the king of snakes, Vasuki, who considered her his sister.
Although she had a link with the divine world, at first, she found it difficult to be recognized. People were scared of her due to the presence of snakes in her vicinity, and some gods denied her the right to be a strong goddess.
Manasa Devi got married to Sage Jaratkaru and gave birth to their son Astika. Astika later played a crucial role in the events of King Janamejaya's snake sacrifice ceremony. The king wished to kill the snakes, but Astika stepped forward and convinced him not to carry out this act.
The best-known Bengali myth of hers concerns the wealthy businessman Chand Sadagar, who is an ardent worshipper of Shiva but did not worship Manasa. The myth states that Manasa Devi killed six out of seven of his sons by poisoning them with her snakes. She brought drought and made his business ships sink in the river.
Behula, the wife of Lakhindar, refused to accept his death. She put him on a banana raft and sailed downstream with the intention of getting the help of the gods. Upon arriving at heaven, Behula managed to please the gods through her dedication and dancing. The gods brought Lakhindar back to life.
Finally, Chand agreed to worship Manasa Devi, albeit reluctantly. He offered her a flower with his left hand, indicating that he partially submitted himself. The legend became the focal point of the Bengali Manasamangal Kāvya.
In Nag Panchami, worshippers pay homage to Manasa Devi. In Bengal, worshippers pay homage either to the image of Goddess Manasa, or to earthen pots, or even to snakes or the branches of trees as a form of the goddess.