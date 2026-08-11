Why does this Kerala temple have a door that has never been opened?

According to some traditions, there were treasures in the vault, which had been gifted by the lost dynasties. Some other traditions claim that there is a secret vault or maybe a portal of spirituality protected by some divine beings. Hence, Padmanabhaswamy Temple's Vault B has remained a place of both treasures and mysteries.

According to reports, the door has been free of rust for many years due to mystical protection. The local priests recite mantras at the entrance of the vault to balance the spiritual energy. Padmanabhaswamy Temple's Vault B is depicted as an integral part that has been influenced by devotion and rituals. It is believed the two serpents are Yakshinis protecting the wealth.