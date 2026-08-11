Why does this Kerala temple have a door that has never been opened?

Located within the temple of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Padmanabhaswamy Temple's Vault B has become an enigma that has puzzled the devotees of the temple for years. It is mainly a shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped in the eternal yogic sleep form. It is a Vaishnavite shrine that observes age-old customs.
The temple was known to the world in the 2010s when the Supreme Court of India gave a ruling that it should be audited. An audit of the vaults found an unimaginable amount of gold, precious stones, idols, and other valuable things. According to reports, the worth of the discovered assets exceeds one trillion rupees.
But there was still one secret chamber that had not been unlocked. The Vault B of the Padmanabhaswamy Temple was mentioned to be unique among other vaults because the closed door was tied to strong spiritual beliefs.
As per the folklore associated with the temple, the vault is guarded by the Naga Bandham, which is referred to as a ritual of binding serpents through tantra. It is believed that if the vault is opened without reciting the right mantra or receiving divine sanction, then there could be dire consequences, including natural calamity.
According to some traditions, there were treasures in the vault, which had been gifted by the lost dynasties. Some other traditions claim that there is a secret vault or maybe a portal of spirituality protected by some divine beings. Hence, Padmanabhaswamy Temple's Vault B has remained a place of both treasures and mysteries.
According to reports, the door has been free of rust for many years due to mystical protection. The local priests recite mantras at the entrance of the vault to balance the spiritual energy. Padmanabhaswamy Temple's Vault B is depicted as an integral part that has been influenced by devotion and rituals. It is believed the two serpents are Yakshinis protecting the wealth.