Floating stones in Rameswaram: The mystery behind rocks that refuse to sink

If a rock which is supposed to sink refuses to do so? This is the question which arises behind the floating stones in Rameswaram, the religiously blessed island located on the South Eastern tip of Tamil Nadu state. Known for their connection to Ram Setu as per the epic Ramayana, the strange rocks have always intrigued believers, tourists and scientists alike.
Lord Rama and his Vanara troops built a bridge between Rameswaram and Lanka in order to save Sita from Ravana. As per the Ramayana, the stones were made to float because of the inscription of the name of Lord Rama on them.
The name of this bridge is Ram Setu or Adam's Bridge. It is said that it is a shoal of limestone that stretches for 48 kilometres from Pamban Island to Mannar Island in Sri Lanka. The stones of Ram Setu have been preserved in some temples like Panchmukhi Hanuman and Rajakaliamman.
One scientific theory suggests that pumice could be the reason behind the floating rocks. Pumice is formed by the cooling of lava, which captures gas bubbles within it. These air bubbles might make the pumice lighter than the water. As per the passage, the density of pumice averages around 0.25 g/cm³ as against 1 g/cm³ of water. Some floating stones in Rameswaram have been said to look like pumice.
But that is not the end of the mystery. There are some rocks which are dark in colour and denser and do not possess the usual properties of pumice. According to reports, Ram Setu consists of limestone, coral, and sandstone layers instead of being volcanic pumice.
Another potential answer could be coral. Rameswaram is located close to the Gulf of Mannar, an area with coral reefs. Pipe corals have tubular shapes that enable them to retain air. There are some claims in local folklore and in 2023 reports from temples that some floating stones in Rameswaram are pieces of coral.