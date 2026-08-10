Floating stones in Rameswaram: The mystery behind rocks that refuse to sink

If a rock which is supposed to sink refuses to do so? This is the question which arises behind the floating stones in Rameswaram, the religiously blessed island located on the South Eastern tip of Tamil Nadu state. Known for their connection to Ram Setu as per the epic Ramayana, the strange rocks have always intrigued believers, tourists and scientists alike.

Floating stones in Rameswaram: The legend meets geology

Lord Rama and his Vanara troops built a bridge between Rameswaram and Lanka in order to save Sita from Ravana. As per the Ramayana, the stones were made to float because of the inscription of the name of Lord Rama on them.