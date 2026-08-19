Indore gets India’s first 14D virtual zoo experience: All you need to know

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has unveiled a first-of-its-kind immersive experience that brings the wild to life without having to ever leave your seats. The city’s new virtual zoo theatre lets audiences experience wildlife in an action-packed 14D format, offering an entirely new way to encounter the animal kingdom. Here’s everything you need to know about this new experience.
Indore has long been celebrated as one of India’s cleanest cities, but its transformation extends well beyond cleanliness. The city has also embraced innovative experiences and modern development, and now, in a first, it has introduced an immersive 14D theatrical experience. And that’s not all it has also unveiled a Digital Jungle Safari at Kamala Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya. As per reports the theatre was inaugurated by MP’s Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and cost an amount of INR 4.6 crore under a PPP model.
The screen has been imported from South Korea and is said to be waterproof. It was also accompanied by a 3D dome theatre. Visitors will get to experience 14 real-life effects like water sprays, wind blasts, fog, bubbles, smells and moving seats to match the action on the screen. These sensory experiences will make you feel as if you are actually inside a jungle instead of in a theatre.
The project also features a hologram zoo, where three-dimensional projections bring animals and other creatures to life, creating the illusion of wildlife appearing right in the surrounding space. Then comes the digital maze and digital garden. Together with the digital experience zone, these attractions bring technology, nature and education all in one place while offering visitors a more interactive way to learn about and experience wildlife.
So, if you’re looking for a quick escape into the wild, this new 14D experience at Indore Zoo could be worth a visit. The theatre runs from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm, with 16 shows a day, each lasting 20 minutes. Visitors can experience all three attractions for just INR 70.
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