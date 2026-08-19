Indore gets India’s first 14D virtual zoo experience: All you need to know

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has unveiled a first-of-its-kind immersive experience that brings the wild to life without having to ever leave your seats. The city’s new virtual zoo theatre lets audiences experience wildlife in an action-packed 14D format, offering an entirely new way to encounter the animal kingdom. Here’s everything you need to know about this new experience.

Step into the wild: Indore unveils immersive 14D jungle experience

Indore has long been celebrated as one of India’s cleanest cities, but its transformation extends well beyond cleanliness. The city has also embraced innovative experiences and modern development, and now, in a first, it has introduced an immersive 14D theatrical experience. And that’s not all it has also unveiled a Digital Jungle Safari at Kamala Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya. As per reports the theatre was inaugurated by MP’s Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and cost an amount of INR 4.6 crore under a PPP model.

The screen has been imported from South Korea and is said to be waterproof. It was also accompanied by a 3D dome theatre. Visitors will get to experience 14 real-life effects like water sprays, wind blasts, fog, bubbles, smells and moving seats to match the action on the screen. These sensory experiences will make you feel as if you are actually inside a jungle instead of in a theatre.