Lunar eclipse on Rakhi 2026: How will it affect Rakhi muhurat and rituals?

Raksha Bandhan is all about breaking your sibling’s bank and enjoying the day feeling like the richest person of the year! And joining in on the celebration, there’s one astronomical event that might fascinate enthusiasts around the world. On August 28, the same day as Raksha Bandhan, a deep partial lunar eclipse will take place and here’s what might be its concerned effect on Rakhi Muhurat and rituals.

Lunar Eclipse on Raksha Bandhan: Should you postpone Rakhi rituals?

People are mostly concerned about the Sutak Kaal which might have an effect on the auspicious day. For those unaware of the event, Sutak refers to the traditional period of fasting and certain ritual restrictions associated with solar and lunar eclipses. During this time, people generally avoid carrying out auspicious activities.

Once the period ends, they typically clean their homes and offer prayers. From a scientific perspective, it is believed that these practices were linked to hygiene, as reduced sunlight during an eclipse was thought to allow germs to remain active. However, there is no scientific evidence that an eclipse itself causes germs to become more active.