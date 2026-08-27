Lunar eclipse on Rakhi 2026: How will it affect Rakhi muhurat and rituals?

Raksha Bandhan is all about breaking your sibling’s bank and enjoying the day feeling like the richest person of the year! And joining in on the celebration, there’s one astronomical event that might fascinate enthusiasts around the world. On August 28, the same day as Raksha Bandhan, a deep partial lunar eclipse will take place and here’s what might be its concerned effect on Rakhi Muhurat and rituals.
People are mostly concerned about the Sutak Kaal which might have an effect on the auspicious day. For those unaware of the event, Sutak refers to the traditional period of fasting and certain ritual restrictions associated with solar and lunar eclipses. During this time, people generally avoid carrying out auspicious activities.
Once the period ends, they typically clean their homes and offer prayers. From a scientific perspective, it is believed that these practices were linked to hygiene, as reduced sunlight during an eclipse was thought to allow germs to remain active. However, there is no scientific evidence that an eclipse itself causes germs to become more active.
Now coming back to whether Rakhi can be celebrated on August 28. If you’re in India, the eclipse itself doesn’t mean you have to cancel Raksha Bandhan or postpone it in any way. This is because the lunar eclipse will not be visible from India. Fortunately or unfortunately it will only be visible in countries across Western Europe, including Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, and Germany. So the social media posts like “Chandra Grahan on Raksha Bandhan” where you’re possibly made to worry must be skipped evidently.
Also, let the occasion be about love, togetherness and the people who matter, rather than focusing only on rituals. Take a moment to laugh, reconnect and make memories with your siblings and let love define the day.