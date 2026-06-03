World Bicycle Day 2026: Indian cities that are surprisingly bicycle-friendly

Politicians standing next to bicycles, European commuters cycling to work in Amsterdam, and families riding their bikes around Copenhagen are all frequent sights. While complaining about traffic that never seems to improve, we in India continue to build flyovers, widen highways, and buy bigger cars.

The Indian cities that make cycling feel possible again

In addition to being speedier than being stuck in a queue of honking cars on many days and beneficial to the environment and public health, bicycles continue to be one of the most sensible modes of transportation.

Here are seven Indian cities where cycling still makes surprising sense.