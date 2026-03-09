Where to cycle safely in Kolkata before the city wakes up

In a city that honks before it negotiates and debates before it agrees, cycling in Kolkata feels like a counterculture. This is not Amsterdam. No one built it for you. The traffic lights are suggestions, the buses have opinions, and the humidity is ambitious. And yet at 5:30 in the morning, the city has a soft glow.

Where to cycle in Kolkata at dawn before the traffic takes over

Kolkata at dawn is a different organism. The tea stalls are just lighting up, the Hooghly carries last night’s secrets downstream. For a brief, almost philosophical window, the roads loosen their grip. To ride here is to understand the city’s dual personality. One minute you’re gliding past colonial facades washed in first light; the next you’re navigating a goat with absolute right of way. You notice things drivers never do — the smell of frying kochuri, the echo of a morning raga from an open window, the texture of old trees lining forgotten lanes. Of course, this isn’t reckless evangelism. Kolkata is not uniformly bike-friendly, and common sense is not optional equipment. Early mornings are your ally. But choose your route well, and the City of Joy reveals pockets of calm that feel almost conspiratorial. Here’s where the city truly opens up for two wheels.