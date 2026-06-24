The tradition behind the red alta on a Bengali bride’s feet that marks her journey to married life

When it comes to Bengali marriages, there is always one special thing that people notice right away: the bride’s feet painted with alta. The seemingly innocent practice is far from what it seems. It has a lot of symbolism, culture, religion and emotion tied up within it. For many generations now, the Bengali bride has been putting on alta before entering her marriage rites.
Alta is a vibrant red colour used as a traditional Shringaar since ancient times. The word originated from the Sanskrit name ‘Lakshaya Rasa’, which translates into ‘lac’ insect. Historically, Alta was an environmentally friendly colour created using natural materials such as beetle leaves, lac, nuts, and natural colours. One traditional method involved soaking beetle leaves in water for a long time to produce a thick red colour.
Alta has long been used for painting the soles of the feet as well as for designing the hands. It is commonly used by brides in northern, central, and eastern India.
Alta has been a part of many classical Sanskrit texts, such as the Abhijnana-Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. The main character, Shakuntala, is said to be wearing red dye on her hands and feet.
The dye also has a strong connection with divine feminine energy. The dye has great significance for the deities Lakshmi and Durga, who symbolise power and affluence.
Interestingly, Krishna has often been seen with Alta painted on his palms and feet. While dancing Raas-leela with the gopis, his feet are always painted with red Alta like those of a dancer. Even the Thumri song Nar Ko Naari Banao talks about Krishna being dressed up with Alta. In some paintings, Krishna can also be seen painting Radha's feet with this natural red dye.
Symbol of marital bliss and new beginnings
The use of alta by a Bengali bride is symbolic of the start of her married life. The colour red signifies the love and joyfulness of marriage. It is said to provide harmony and bonding in marriage.
Alta also has connotations of fertility and prosperity. According to tradition, the colour red is associated with vitality and growth. Thus, when a bride uses alta, it is taken to be a good omen for her prosperous marriage life.
Connection to Goddess Lakshmi
Alta is seen to represent Goddess Lakshmi in most Bengali households; she is the goddess of prosperity and luck. Wearing of the alta is seen to invite her blessings on the new family. The alta is symbolic of bringing prosperity, stability, and luck.
The significance of Alta can be seen in the post-marriage rituals. To enter her in-laws' house for the very first time, the bride will step into the house after dipping her feet in a thal of Alta. The red footprints created by the bride represent the presence of Goddess Lakshmi herself.