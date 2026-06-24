The tradition behind the red alta on a Bengali bride’s feet that marks her journey to married life

When it comes to Bengali marriages, there is always one special thing that people notice right away: the bride’s feet painted with alta. The seemingly innocent practice is far from what it seems. It has a lot of symbolism, culture, religion and emotion tied up within it. For many generations now, the Bengali bride has been putting on alta before entering her marriage rites.

The history of alta and its deep connection to Indian rituals and literature

Alta is a vibrant red colour used as a traditional Shringaar since ancient times. The word originated from the Sanskrit name ‘Lakshaya Rasa’, which translates into ‘lac’ insect. Historically, Alta was an environmentally friendly colour created using natural materials such as beetle leaves, lac, nuts, and natural colours. One traditional method involved soaking beetle leaves in water for a long time to produce a thick red colour.