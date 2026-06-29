Monsoon rituals: 4 unique traditions to appease the rain gods

The tribal communities of India have always maintained a close and sacred relationship with Nature. Their ideals of Nature worship emerges from their principles of ecological harmony and co-existence drawing them closer to respecting the Natural resources which drive their livelihood and economy. The forest is the source of their food and employment. Different Nature Gods provide them with various natural resources like sunlight or rain so that the crops are a bountiful. And thus, they know more than anybody the importance of appeasing Nature Gods. With monsoons underway, here’s a look at some unique age-old traditions that are undertaken at the beginning of each rainy season.
Maintaining a balance is all that the tribal communities pray for because they know how scarcity and going overboard, both can be dangerous for their living. So, what ways do they adopt to appease the Nature Gods?
Rain Dance: Remember the famous song Ghanan Ghanan from Lagaan, where the villagers dance around in the hope of rain? Such is the situation in the traditional Bhil communities in western and central India. The members of the community often perform energetic dance rituals with bows, arrows and traditional costumes as they sing songs dedicated to Nature Gods and spirits of their ancestors. This tradition is a ritual and offering both, a celebration of the Natural resources and devoted invocation for balance and harmony.
Mud Mounds: In Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the Oraon tribes perform the mud ritual. You must have heard of snowballs, but here, mud balls are thrown at one another. Moreover, children are buried up to their necks in mud mounds. This burial is a symbolic form of the earth which is parched, requesting the Rain Gods for a wash.
Frog Weddings: The Bhekuli Biya is popular in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam. Villagers celebrate the symbolic marriage between two frogs. It is believed that their croaking before the monsoon season pleases the Gods and hence the rain god would be merciful towards them that season.
Parjanya Yagna: It is said that Lord Varuna is appeased with chants and fire rituals. That is why priests in certain regions of Telangana sit submerged in water barrels and chant Vedic verses. They also perform Yagnas or fire rituals so that the Lord is pleased and the rains are showered.