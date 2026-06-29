Monsoon rituals: 4 unique traditions to appease the rain gods

The tribal communities of India have always maintained a close and sacred relationship with Nature. Their ideals of Nature worship emerges from their principles of ecological harmony and co-existence drawing them closer to respecting the Natural resources which drive their livelihood and economy. The forest is the source of their food and employment. Different Nature Gods provide them with various natural resources like sunlight or rain so that the crops are a bountiful. And thus, they know more than anybody the importance of appeasing Nature Gods. With monsoons underway, here’s a look at some unique age-old traditions that are undertaken at the beginning of each rainy season.

From animal marriages to mud baths, here are 4 traditional ways to appease the Rain Gods

Maintaining a balance is all that the tribal communities pray for because they know how scarcity and going overboard, both can be dangerous for their living. So, what ways do they adopt to appease the Nature Gods?