Snana Purnima 2026: Why does Lord Jagannath fall sick after the ritual bathing?

Why do the deities fall sick after the ritual bath?

Remember how parents and grandparents often warn little children from getting wet, especially during monsoons, as they might catch cold or a fever. This exact philosophy is applied here, where the Lord falls sick for two weeks after getting a bath with 108 pots of holy water. During this time, priests constantly offer herbal concoctions and remedies so that the Lord feels better soon. These 15 days are known as Anasara, where the Lord leads a simple life, devoid of the regular Chappan Bhog and locked away from public gaze, until they make a grand return during Rath Yatra.

Moreover, this also spotlights the Odiya philosophy of Gods walking among humans. The very-child-like nature of Lord Jagannath including his ailments makes him more humane. This falling sick is not considered ominous; instead it is seen as the Lords understanding of human pain and everyday life.

Puri today has come alive with all the devotees and priests contributing to the success of the Snana Purnima 2026. After two –weeks the grand celebration of Puri’s Jagannath Rathyatra is all set to commence and most have already made their plans to seek blessings of this revered deity during this sacred time.