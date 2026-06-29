Snana Purnima 2026: Why does Lord Jagannath fall sick after the ritual bathing?

One of the most sacred precursors to the Jagannath Rathyatra commencing from July 16, is the Snana Purnima. The full moon night is said to be the day when Lord Jagannath, Balarama and Goddess Subhadra are taken out of their sanctum for a ritual bath. All of them are removed from their usual place of worship and brought to the Snana Bedi, where, in public view, the Snana Yatra begins. While Puri snana yatra is the most popular one, all Jagannath Temples across India which celebrate the Rathyatra also perform this sacred ritual.
The Snana Yatra is a spectacular sight for those who experience it up front. Since the Lords and Goddess are made to travel from their regular seat to the bathing platform it is called a Yatra or a journey. Once they reach the platform, they are given a ritual bath from 108 pots of water. The water comes from the holy well of the Puri Jagannath Mandir; and while the bath is in progress priest chant holy mantras for divine blessings. The Snana Yatra preparations start a day or two prior to the actual date and on the day of the event, the entire city is buzzing with activities since dawn.
Once the ritual bathing is over, the deities are dressed up in Gaja Vesha. This is symbolic to wearing elephant-like attire. This may stem from the age-old tradition of worshipping Ganesha or the elephant-headed God before the commencement of any Puja, sacred prayer, Yagna, or rituals. But what is more interesting is, following a two –week’s period after this grand bath, all deities supposedly fall sick. And it has an anecdote to it.
Why do the deities fall sick after the ritual bath?
Remember how parents and grandparents often warn little children from getting wet, especially during monsoons, as they might catch cold or a fever. This exact philosophy is applied here, where the Lord falls sick for two weeks after getting a bath with 108 pots of holy water. During this time, priests constantly offer herbal concoctions and remedies so that the Lord feels better soon. These 15 days are known as Anasara, where the Lord leads a simple life, devoid of the regular Chappan Bhog and locked away from public gaze, until they make a grand return during Rath Yatra.
Moreover, this also spotlights the Odiya philosophy of Gods walking among humans. The very-child-like nature of Lord Jagannath including his ailments makes him more humane. This falling sick is not considered ominous; instead it is seen as the Lords understanding of human pain and everyday life.
Puri today has come alive with all the devotees and priests contributing to the success of the Snana Purnima 2026. After two –weeks the grand celebration of Puri’s Jagannath Rathyatra is all set to commence and most have already made their plans to seek blessings of this revered deity during this sacred time.