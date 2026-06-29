Tata Sierra EV launch: Expected price, mileage, features and more

With the Sierra EV, Tata Motors is bringing back one of its legendary nameplates for SUVs, but now in the guise of an all-electric SUV. The Sierra EV is set to be launched by Tata Motors on June 30, becoming Tata's 7th EV. The Sierra EV will feature retro styling, cutting-edge EV tech, and premium features for a family SUV.

All you need to know about the new Sierra EV's design, powertrain and features

The Sierra EV keeps the upright stance and dimensions of the soon-to-be-launched ICE version but incorporates the styling elements specific to the electric vehicle. The car has a futuristic-looking front design with a closed grille. The new EV model keeps the road presence and big glass area that made its predecessor stand out. The Sierra EV even makes references to off-road capabilities, with the teaser shots showcasing the vehicle in desert-like conditions.