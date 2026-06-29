Tata Sierra EV launch: Expected price, mileage, features and more

With the Sierra EV, Tata Motors is bringing back one of its legendary nameplates for SUVs, but now in the guise of an all-electric SUV. The Sierra EV is set to be launched by Tata Motors on June 30, becoming Tata's 7th EV. The Sierra EV will feature retro styling, cutting-edge EV tech, and premium features for a family SUV.
The Sierra EV keeps the upright stance and dimensions of the soon-to-be-launched ICE version but incorporates the styling elements specific to the electric vehicle. The car has a futuristic-looking front design with a closed grille. The new EV model keeps the road presence and big glass area that made its predecessor stand out. The Sierra EV even makes references to off-road capabilities, with the teaser shots showcasing the vehicle in desert-like conditions.
The vehicle will feature the latest architecture of Tata Motors, which is known as acti.ev+. Battery capacity choices would reportedly include the 65 kWh pack as well as the 75 kWh pack. The 75 kWh variant is said to enable the twin-motor AWD configuration. While entry-level models of the Sierra EV would come with a single motor powering one axle, more powerful models would have dual motors.
The interior of Tata's new Sierra EV is likely to be equipped with luxury elements, taking inspiration from the Sierra concept car. The highest trim levels might be equipped with a triple-screen setup with a digital cluster, infotainment panel, and a passenger display.
Other expected features include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, a JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, an AR head-up display, and a full ADAS package. The new Sierra EV is being developed for customers who are looking for a luxury and technology-packed electric SUV.
Sierra EV is speculated to be launched at an estimated price of ₹18 lakh to ₹24 lakh (ex-showroom). Sierra EV will have to compete against the likes of Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG Windsor, Maruti e Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser EV.
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