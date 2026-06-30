Did you know in ancient days animals were used as weather reporters, especially during monsoon?

Before Google and IMD came into the picture, ancient weather forecasting techniques relied on human beings' natural observation power. Farmers and locals closely monitored the behaviour of animals, birds, and insects to predict the arrival of the monsoon. This method was developed through decades of experience and ecological observation. Even today, most of these traditional indicators help the farmers of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh predict rainfall.

Ancient weather forecast techniques: How did animals help to predict the weather?

In Gujarat's Saurashtra region, farmers pay close attention to ants. When ants begin climbing to higher places while carrying their eggs in long lines, it is widely believed that rain is on the way. The behaviour is thought to be linked to changes in atmospheric pressure, prompting ants to protect their colonies before heavy showers.