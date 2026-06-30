Did you know in ancient days animals were used as weather reporters, especially during monsoon?

Before Google and IMD came into the picture, ancient weather forecasting techniques relied on human beings' natural observation power. Farmers and locals closely monitored the behaviour of animals, birds, and insects to predict the arrival of the monsoon. This method was developed through decades of experience and ecological observation. Even today, most of these traditional indicators help the farmers of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh predict rainfall.
In Gujarat's Saurashtra region, farmers pay close attention to ants. When ants begin climbing to higher places while carrying their eggs in long lines, it is widely believed that rain is on the way. The behaviour is thought to be linked to changes in atmospheric pressure, prompting ants to protect their colonies before heavy showers.
Frogs attract everyone’s attention in the tribal areas of Telangana. It is believed that after a dry season, if frogs keep croaking throughout the night, it means that there is an accumulation of moisture in the air. Frogs get active with the rising humidity since it is their mating season.
According to some people, elephants can sense the onset of a storm from up to 200 kilometres away. Studies have shown that elephants have been known to alter their direction and accelerate in order to get closer to the rain. Their incredible hearing senses low-frequency sound waves called infrasound.
Cows have also been an essential part of ancient weather forecasting techniques. One of the myths says that cows lying down signal the arrival of the monsoon. Some possible reasons for this behaviour could be their perception of a drop in atmospheric pressure or humidity.
Birds are among the most accurate predictors of weather in nature. If the weather is clear, then the birds will always fly high. With falling pressure in the atmosphere when it is about to rain, birds fly low. In addition, birds tend to be silent during storms and start singing once the weather clears.
There is also a belief that fish react to reduced atmospheric pressure. Their strange behaviour in rivers and ponds, such as increased trout jumping, has traditionally been linked to rainy weather. It also helps the fisherman predict the weather.
Although modern-day forecasts have revolutionized weather predictions, ancient weather forecasting techniques are still beneficial for several farming communities. Such predictions are based on the long-standing observation of animal and plant behaviour, as well as ecological changes.
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