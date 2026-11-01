Salt Lake’s tallest Kali idol: GC Block sets new benchmark with 30-foot statue

As we visited the park on Sunday, November 1, the colouring work is almost done, and a gold-ornamented red saree is being draped on the goddess. The idol will be fully ready in a few days, to be inaugurated on November 6.

Safety measures and immersion details

But after the Chorebagan mishap, security and safety concerns are surely on everyone's minds, especially since such a huge idol has already grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Secretary Sujoy Saha informed us that barricading in and around the ground is already done. The entire planning and execution are being done as suggested by the authorities- Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, police, and fire department- and we are strictly following the directive sent by them to avoid any unfortunate, unprecedented mishap.

Along involvement of 150 families of the block, two days of cultural programmes, and celebrating over bhog, the immersion plans of the Puja too sounds interesting. A small idol, which will basically be worshipped, will be immersed. The bigger idol will be dismantled on the ground itself, and the authorities will take care of the waste removal. On the 10th, when the immersion is planned, a representational sprinkling of water on the idol will be done, before a Chinese Lion dance group, a team of Female dhaakis from Purulia, and 50 dancers take over the ground to perform. Chinese Lion dance during Kali Puja, you ask? Well, it is just to make a Chinese resident and committee member of the GC block, Donald Liao, and his family feel included.

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