Why are buying brooms considered lucky on Dhanteras?

How is buying a broom on Dhanteras considered lucky?

Dhanteras is the occasion when people buy something new and valuable as it is considered to bring luck and prosperity for them.

Usually celebrated two days before Diwali, this day is considered to be an auspicious one for buying gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and even electronics in a bid to welcome Kubera and Lakshmi, both representing wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology, to their homes.

Apart from jewellery and utensil, people also buy broom, buying which is considered lucky. Here's why!

Purchasing a broom is considered to keep Goddess Lakshmi from leaving one’s home. Bringing a new broom home on Dhanteras is also said to assist one get rid of all debts, bringing happiness and prosperity. To keep the house clean, brooms are regularly used in every family, and clean homes are said to attract Goddess Lakshmi. This is why purchasing brooms on Dhanteras is considered auspicious.