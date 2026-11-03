Why are buying brooms considered lucky on Dhanteras?

Are you getting gold, silver or a broom this Dhanteras? Yes, while most people talk about the formers or even diamonds, broom too are said to be very lucky to be bought on Dhanteras.
Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the festivities in the Northern part of India. Dhanteras 2026 falls on Friday, November 6, marking the official start of the five-day Diwali festival. The Dhanteras puja muhurat begins at 6.02 pm and will be on till 7.57 pm, Pradosh kaal is from 5.33 pm to 8.09 pm, and Vrishabha kaal (fixed ascendant) between 6.02 pm and 7.57 pm. The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 10.30 am on November 6 and ends on November 7, 10.47 am.
Dhanteras is the occasion when people buy something new and valuable as it is considered to bring luck and prosperity for them.
Usually celebrated two days before Diwali, this day is considered to be an auspicious one for buying gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and even electronics in a bid to welcome Kubera and Lakshmi, both representing wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology, to their homes.
Apart from jewellery and utensil, people also buy broom, buying which is considered lucky. Here's why!
Purchasing a broom is considered to keep Goddess Lakshmi from leaving one’s home. Bringing a new broom home on Dhanteras is also said to assist one get rid of all debts, bringing happiness and prosperity. To keep the house clean, brooms are regularly used in every family, and clean homes are said to attract Goddess Lakshmi. This is why purchasing brooms on Dhanteras is considered auspicious.
Dhanteras is derived from two words: Dhan and Teras. While Dhan represents riches, Teras denotes the 13th day. The five-day Diwali festival officially starts on this day, also known as Dhanatrayodashi.
It is believed that on the Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk on this day, during Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the sea, making it one of the luckiest and best days to buy expensive items. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye.
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