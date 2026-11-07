Here's a warm guide to celebrating solo if you're away from home this Diwali

From self-care to community bonding here are 6 creative ways to make your solo Diwali special
Representative image to show solo Diwali
Here's a warm guide to celebrating solo if you're away from home this DiwaliUnsplash

Are you far from home this Diwali? While everyone looks forward to the celebrations and joy of the season, many people, including students, corporate employees and other professionals, often can't travel home for various reasons.

If you fall under this bracket, there is no reason to be disheartened a spend a solo Diwali in a gloomy environment. Here are some meaningful and interesting to still keep up the festive spirit!

1. Here are 6 tips to keep the festive spirit alive away from home

2. This is your Diwali, own it!

Image to show solo diwali celebration
How to enjoy a slow Diwali

Be it lighting a string of diyas or curating and playing a festive music playlist, a solo Diwali is not defined by grand traditions and buiding your own micro-ritual can help you ease into the festive spirit.

3. Cook-up a comfort dish for a virtual meal with your family

Image to show solo diwali celebration
Cook up for a virtual meal

A comfort food or a family sweet deep seeded into one's memory is the best way one can relive the sweetest moments during a solo Diwali. Documenting the process and sharing your experience in doing so through a (low-stress) video-call can be a great way to reign in the festivities.

4. Family is also includes 'chosen family'

Family is also includes 'chosen family'
Celebrate with your close mates at your home away from home

Far away from home, we often end up building our chosen family — friends, colleagues, roommates, neighbours etc. Why not organise a potluck, invite them over and enjoy a fun time together?

5. Diwali for the self

Diwali for the self
Pamper yourself and go for a self-care retreat

A great way to keep the festive blues of feeling isolated away during the festivities is to realise that this time is also for a self-care retreat. Be it a marathon of series or films or just dressing up in your best kurta, lehenga, or saree you or even just scheduling a self pampering session, feeling festive is also a state of mind.

6. Diwali for all

Diwali for the self
Spend some time at local shelters

A fullfilling and meaningful way to spend solo Diwali can be found in spending a few hours at local shelters visiting markets and supporting local artisans by purchasing their diyas and artworks and interacting with the community by sharing sweets and pleasentries with on-duty workers during the festive season!

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