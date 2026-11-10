Sci-fi makes history as M. John Harrison wins the Booker Prize at 81

British author M. John Harrison has made literary history by winning the Booker Prize for his satirical dystopian novel The End of Everything. At 81, he becomes the oldest author to claim the prestigious £50,000 honour, securing the first win for science fiction in the award’s 57-year history.

M. John Harrison wins 2026 Booker Prize for sci-fi novel

Set along England’s southern coastline in the wake of an ambiguous disaster, the story follows a beachcomber living alongside his gun-toting aunt who stumbles upon an enigmatic, shape-shifting alien relic. While the plot embraces speculative elements, its dark humour reflects modern anxieties. John remarked that while the world remains grim and weird, “at the end of things there may be some kind of — I wouldn't say hope, or closure, but there might be some kind of relief.”

John dismissed traditional publishing labels, stating that recognition after six decades proves the era of “genres as fences and boxes, pigeonholes, is over.” He noted that the win “gives you permission to be what you are, without a label stuck on your forehead.”