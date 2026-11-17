Meta has updated Instagram’s content recommendation systems in India to limit users’s exposure to sexually suggestive and violent material. Announcing the changes on Tuesday, the company said the measures were aimed at curbing unwanted content and making the platform safer and more user-friendly.
The development follows a directive issued by the Centre last month, asking Meta to reassess how its platforms recommend posts and strengthen safeguards against content that could potentially trigger violence or disrupt public order.
According to Meta, it has been refining Instagram’s default safety settings over the past year, taking into account feedback from users. The latest measures, specifically introduced for India, focus on posts recommended from accounts that users do not follow.
The company clarified that the changes do not amount to a blanket prohibition on sexually suggestive or violent material. Instead, they are designed to restrict the visibility of such content in recommendations.
Meta said it had upgraded its moderation systems with more advanced artificial intelligence models that can identify potentially undesirable material by analysing the content itself, rather than relying solely on user reports or requests to hide posts.
The company added that its India-specific improvements were developed to better identify material that local users had indicated they would prefer not to encounter.
Claiming that the changes had made a difference, Meta said it was now proactively limiting the distribution of a greater volume of content that does not meet its recommendation standards. It also reported that users were flagging recommended posts approximately 50 per cent less frequently than they were a year ago.
Last month, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) directed Meta to strengthen its monitoring of posts that receive wider visibility through automated recommendation systems, particularly those concerning sensitive public events and developments.
An advisory issued by the ministry, raised concerns about videos, images, statements and graphics relating to law-and-order situations being prominently circulated on Meta-owned platforms.
The Centre cautioned that such material, when presented without sufficient context or given disproportionate visibility through recommendation algorithms, could fuel public anxiety, confusion and tensions, potentially affecting public order and social harmony.
It subsequently asked the company to review its content-ranking and recommendation mechanisms to prevent misleading, manipulated or contextually incomplete material from being repeatedly pushed to users or receiving disproportionate amplification.