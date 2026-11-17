The company clarified that the changes do not amount to a blanket prohibition on sexually suggestive or violent material. Instead, they are designed to restrict the visibility of such content in recommendations.

Meta said it had upgraded its moderation systems with more advanced artificial intelligence models that can identify potentially undesirable material by analysing the content itself, rather than relying solely on user reports or requests to hide posts.

The company added that its India-specific improvements were developed to better identify material that local users had indicated they would prefer not to encounter.

Claiming that the changes had made a difference, Meta said it was now proactively limiting the distribution of a greater volume of content that does not meet its recommendation standards. It also reported that users were flagging recommended posts approximately 50 per cent less frequently than they were a year ago.