Allegations of workplace misconduct against Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang have resurfaced, bringing renewed attention to complaints filed by two former employees nearly two decades ago. The claims, which include accusations of verbal abuse, intimidation and sexually explicit remarks, were detailed in court documents from a 2007 lawsuit.

What the former employees alleged

Stephen Pettigrew, Nvidia’s first in-house lawyer, joined the company in 1999 and was dismissed in June 2006. He alleged that he was fired after raising concerns about executives’ conduct. Nvidia said his termination was related to performance, according to court filings.