Allegations of workplace misconduct against Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang have resurfaced, bringing renewed attention to complaints filed by two former employees nearly two decades ago. The claims, which include accusations of verbal abuse, intimidation and sexually explicit remarks, were detailed in court documents from a 2007 lawsuit.
Stephen Pettigrew, Nvidia’s first in-house lawyer, joined the company in 1999 and was dismissed in June 2006. He alleged that he was fired after raising concerns about executives’ conduct. Nvidia said his termination was related to performance, according to court filings.
In a brief supporting his age-discrimination and wrongful-termination lawsuit, Pettigrew accused Huang of intimidating and verbally abusing staff, threatening extreme physical harm and making sexually explicit comments.
"He [Jensen Huang] would scream at them, threaten them with extreme bodily harm and make sexually oriented comments while thrusting his hips in a demonstration of the sex act," the filing stated.
Pettigrew sought more than $2.6 million in damages. Nvidia filed counterclaims seeking the return of company documents, and the dispute ended in a confidential settlement in December 2009.
Michael Winston, who served as Nvidia’s senior vice-president of human resources, filed a discrimination complaint in 2005. He alleged that he was dismissed after objecting to "Huang's abusive treatment of employees, including conduct he believed constituted sexual harassment". Court documents cited in Pettigrew’s case said Winston spent four weeks at Nvidia. The company later reached a confidential settlement with him for more than $1 million.
Both Pettigrew and Winston are now dead.
The allegations have resurfaced amid scrutiny of Huang’s leadership. He has previously acknowledged placing intense pressure on employees, describing his approach as “torturing” colleagues to bring out their best. His supporters have characterised him as demanding but driven by the pace of the technology industry.
A representative for Huang rejected the claims, calling them false allegations made more than 20 years ago by two dismissed employees.
US President Donald Trump has called on Nvidia to reinstate Huang, describing him as one of the world’s brightest minds and arguing that he deserved another chance. Trump referred to him as “a good man” who had made “some bad decisions”, adding that he should apologise and return to the company.
Huang, meanwhile, has said he would be “honoured” to resume the role if Nvidia’s board of directors believes it would be in the company’s best interests.
Several of Huang’s allies in Silicon Valley, along with some Nvidia employees, have reportedly supported efforts to secure his reinstatement. However, the company’s board and senior management have so far publicly ruled out the possibility of his return.
Despite reports of his demanding management style, Huang is often seen as congenial and good-humoured at public appearances and events outside Nvidia. Former employees who reported to him have also spoken about him respectfully, even while acknowledging that his presence could be intimidating.