Saree, bindi, sindoor etc are common puja adornments. However, at a Jagadhatri Puja in Hooghly, it is the men who adorn themselves with sarees and jewellery and perform Devi Boron. The unique practice has been followed for more than 200 years at the Gaurhati-Tentultala Buri Maa Jagadhatri Puja in Bhadreswar.
The Gaurhati-Tentultala Puja is said to have originated in 1762 and is located at a distance of 35 km from Kolkata. It has a history connected with Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy. The Gaurhati-Tentultala Puja is over 250 years old and draws people from various parts of Bengal because of its unique Dashami ceremony.
On the last day, men from the local Bhabanisangha Club come in saree clothes, sindoor, conch bangles, and shakha-pola, which means iron bangles, and ghomta. Ritual plates are carried by them, along with blowing the conch shells and aarati, as per Devi Boron. The participants carry out the ceremony with ease and devotion.
This tradition was based on a previous societal structure. According to local sources, in the past, there were limitations placed on women with respect to taking part in large public assemblies and outdoor religious rites. They stayed confined within the antahpur of their houses. Consequently, the men took over the role and wore women's clothes for Devi Boron.
Local tradition links the practice to safety issues that were present during the colonial period. The presence of foreigners with military backgrounds prevented women from visiting such occasional gatherings. This no longer applies in modern times. The custom also contradicts many preconceived notions about what it means to be masculine. According to the locals, there is nothing shameful about a man putting on bracelets or saris.