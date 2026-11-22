Saree, bindi, sindoor etc are common puja adornments. However, at a Jagadhatri Puja in Hooghly, it is the men who adorn themselves with sarees and jewellery and perform Devi Boron. The unique practice has been followed for more than 200 years at the Gaurhati-Tentultala Buri Maa Jagadhatri Puja in Bhadreswar.

This Jagadhatri Puja tradition dates back to 1762

The Gaurhati-Tentultala Puja is said to have originated in 1762 and is located at a distance of 35 km from Kolkata. It has a history connected with Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy. The Gaurhati-Tentultala Puja is over 250 years old and draws people from various parts of Bengal because of its unique Dashami ceremony.