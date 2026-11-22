The relationship between India and Britain has shifted dramatically over the centuries and continues to evolve today. As Prince William and Princess Catherine visited India for The Earthshot Prize 2026—making time to tour a hospital, explore Indian art and textiles, and share a few Bollywood moments—their trip brings to mind another notable chapter linking the British Royal Family and Indian history: the fact that Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation crown (originally made for Queen Mary) no longer features the prized Koh-i-Noor diamond.

Camilla's coronation crown doesn't feature the famously controversial Kohinoor diamond and is reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, before the Queen Consort's coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023. The above-mentioned diamonds, Cullinan III, IV and V, were added to the crown in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who held them in her personal collection and often wore them as brooches.

Here's what the Camilla's coronation crown looks like!

Queen Mary’s Crown was made by reputed jewellery company Garrard’s for the 1911 coronation and was commissioned by Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. The design of the crown was inspired by Queen Alexandra’s Crown of 1902. Like Queen Alexandra’s Crown, it can be worn without the arches in the form of a regal circlet, which Queen Mary wore for the Coronation of her son, King George VI, in 1937.