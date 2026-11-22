The relationship between India and Britain has shifted dramatically over the centuries and continues to evolve today. As Prince William and Princess Catherine visited India for The Earthshot Prize 2026—making time to tour a hospital, explore Indian art and textiles, and share a few Bollywood moments—their trip brings to mind another notable chapter linking the British Royal Family and Indian history: the fact that Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation crown (originally made for Queen Mary) no longer features the prized Koh-i-Noor diamond.
Camilla's coronation crown doesn't feature the famously controversial Kohinoor diamond and is reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, before the Queen Consort's coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023. The above-mentioned diamonds, Cullinan III, IV and V, were added to the crown in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who held them in her personal collection and often wore them as brooches.
Queen Mary’s Crown was made by reputed jewellery company Garrard’s for the 1911 coronation and was commissioned by Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. The design of the crown was inspired by Queen Alexandra’s Crown of 1902. Like Queen Alexandra’s Crown, it can be worn without the arches in the form of a regal circlet, which Queen Mary wore for the Coronation of her son, King George VI, in 1937.
Crafted from a silver frame lined with gold, the crown is encrusted with an astonishing 2,200 diamonds, mostly brilliant-cut, alongside a scattering of rose-cut stones. According to the Royal Collection Trust, which oversees the Royal Collection and the monarch’s official residences, its openwork band is anchored at the front by a detachable rock crystal replica of the cushion-shaped Cullinan IV diamond. This sits within a frieze of quatrefoils and rosettes, each centred around a large brilliant-cut diamond ringed by smaller stones, framed by single rows of brilliants, and finished with a purple velvet cap trimmed in ermine.
At the centre of the throne lied the Koh-i-Noor diamond, meaning Mountain of Light. The jewel, originally about 186 carats, has a storied and murky history with India, Pakistan and even Afghanistan laying claims to it. The website of the UK’s royal palaces state that the Kohinoor was unearthed from the Golconda mines in central southern India before it was handed to the British monarchy in 1849. As per British records, Britain came into possession of the diamond when the East India Company took the jewel from deposed 10-year-old Maharaja Duleep Singh.
As per reports, an exhibition was held at Hyde Park in 1851 to showcase the Kohinoor, which drew a large crowd. But some found the jewel underwhelming. It was then recut to enhance its fire and brilliance in 1852 at Garrard of London, the royal jeweller. The Kohinoor then became part of the Crown Jewels, first in the crown of Queen Alexandra (the wife of Edward VII) and then in the crown of Queen Mary.
The diamond finally came to rest at the front of the crown worn by Queen Elizabeth, wife of George VI and mother of Elizabeth II. As per Smithsonian Magazine, the crown that holds the Kohinoor made its last public appearance in 2002, resting atop of the coffin of the Queen Mother at her funeral.
The removal of the Kohinoor diamond from the crown, is seen as the British Palace’s effort to engage in gentle diplomacy. Nigel Fletcher, a teaching fellow in politics and contemporary history at King’s College London, was quoted as telling the Daily Mail: “This is a smart solution to the problem of the Kohinoor diamond, and avoids the inevitable controversy which surrounds that stone. Wearing it during the coronation, as the last two Queens Consort have done, would today seem particularly insensitive, and would have risked a diplomatic row, given that India, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan have all claimed ownership over the years.”
In fact, Queen Mary's crown is also breaking the British tradition. While monarchs are crowned with hereditary regalia, it is customary for Queen Consorts to commission a new crown for a coronation. However, Queen Consort Camilla has opted, instead, to an old one. The last such occasion was in 1727, when Queen Caroline, the consort of George II, wore a crown belonging to Mary of Modena, the consort of James II.
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