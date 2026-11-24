The fourth Parure of the Danish Crown Jewels is the rose-cut Diamond Parure, which has a rose-cut diamond rivière with a large diamond brooch that divides into four smaller brooches. The Parure has only been worn once by Queen Margrethe but is among the jewels on display in the treasury of Rosenborg Castle, along with 14 spectacular Diamond Brooches that were also only once seen on Queen Margrethe.

In 2024, Queen Mary has had a portion of the rose-cut Diamond Rivière from the Danish Crown Jewels set onto a Tiara frame, to create a new Diamond Bandeau Tiara.