Every tiara, brooch, and parure in the Danish royal family tells a story—of imperial weddings, Napoleonic intrigue,and century-old craftsmanship that still shines today. Maintained under the strict tradition of the Danish Crown Jewels and the Royal Property Trust, these rare treasures are steeped in heritage yet effortlessly styled for contemporary state banquets and galas. Whether it’s the famed Ruby Parure or the historic Pearl Poiré Tiara, these jewels link Denmark’s modern monarchy to its storied past. Here are the standout heirloom pieces that define Danish royal glamour.
The most important historic heirloom that the Danish Queen uses is the Danish Emerald Parure, created for Queen Caroline Amalie in 1840. A jewellery set boasts of a tiara, a necklace, a pair of earrings and a Corsage brooch, studded with 26 of the largest emeralds dating from 1723. Queen Margrethe has worn the Emerald Parure on various occasions throughout her 52-year reign.
The grandest jewel of the Løsørefideikommis (a Danish royal entailed trust holding movable valuables, such as jewellery, gold, and silver, that pass undivided from one reigning monarch to the next) is the spectacular Pearl Poiré Tiara. The tiara was commissioned in Berlin two centuries ago, and after going from Prussia to The Netherlands and then Sweden, it has been in Denmark since 1870, but was only added to the Royal Property Trust by Queen Lovisa in 1926. The Pearl Poiré Tiara has been an emblematic symbol of Queen Margrethe over the last five decades.
Comes hand-in-hand with the Pearl Poiré Tiara, the Khedive of Egypt Parure, is a jewellery set that features a necklace and pair of earrings, given as a wedding gift to Queen Lovisa from Khedive Ismail Pasha of Egypt in 1869, and the heirloom Pearl Poire Brooch, that dates to the creation of the Tiara in 1825. The Khedive of Egypt Parure and Pearl Poiré Brooch is worn more often than the Tiara, like at the recent Danish New Year’s Levées.
Queen Margrethe has often worn the Pearl Poiré Tiara with the Crown Pearl and Ruby Parure, featuring a large pearl necklace, pearl, ruby and diamond-encrusted earrings, two pearl clasps, and two ruby and diamond links, which were a part of the will of Queen Sophie Magdalene in 1746, with the four sets made by Queen Caroline Amalie in 1840.
An interesting and a very recent addition to the Løsørefideikommis is the Floral Aigrette Tiara, acquired by King Frederik IX for Queen Ingrid in the 1960s. This possibly originates from Grand Duchess Anastasia Mikhailovna, Grand Duchess of Mecklenburg-Schwerin. The versatile Tiara has three separate diamond floral sections, which can be mounted on a frame as a traditional tiara, or worn in the hair in various formats.
The most spectacular Diamonds in Crown Jewels are surely in the magnificent Crown Diamond Parure. This too was also created for Queen Caroline Amalie in 1840, which used various diamonds that belonged to the Danish Crown for centuries composed into a magnificent diamond necklace with seven pendants, a large corsage brooch, a pair of earrings, and two large pear-shaped diamonds. The Crown Diamonds have been reserved by Queen Margrethe for only the most important occasions, like the Wedding of Crown Prince Frederik in 2004, and have not been worn in over a decade.
Queen Margrethe often liked to pair the versatile Antique Diamond Parure of the Løsørefideikommis with the Floral Aigrette Tiara that features a historic Diamond Rivière that comes from Anne, Princess Royal and Princess of Orange, a pair of versatile earrings, circa 1840. This Parure can be worn at various lengths with pear-shaped diamonds and diamond buttons, an ivy-leaf stomacher, a diamond bow brooch, and a diamond clasp, which alongside the Floral Bracelet Choker and Queen Josefina’s Diamond Brooches, form an extensive married Parure that has often been creatively worn by Queen Margrethe.
The fourth Parure of the Danish Crown Jewels is the rose-cut Diamond Parure, which has a rose-cut diamond rivière with a large diamond brooch that divides into four smaller brooches. The Parure has only been worn once by Queen Margrethe but is among the jewels on display in the treasury of Rosenborg Castle, along with 14 spectacular Diamond Brooches that were also only once seen on Queen Margrethe.
In 2024, Queen Mary has had a portion of the rose-cut Diamond Rivière from the Danish Crown Jewels set onto a Tiara frame, to create a new Diamond Bandeau Tiara.
Another part of the Løsørefideikommis that has been passed to Queen Mary is the antique Diamond Frame of the Portrait Brooch, which originates from Empress Amelie of Brazil, which will soon portray the portrait of King Frederik. She has often been spotted wearing the brooch, especially at formal/official events.
Queen Mary already has the spectacular Danish Ruby Parure, which was made for the Coronation of Napoleon in 1804, but the tiara, massive necklace, pair of earrings, and brooch have been made infinitely more versatile by Queen Mary over the last many years, allowing it to be worn in numerous configurations of the necklace, earrings, and brooch.
A few years ago, Queen Margrethe passed along her Antique Turquoise Parure to Queen Mary, which features a large corsage brooch and a pair of earrings alongside a few smaller brooches and pendants as well as the Turquoise Daisy Bandeau, though it is not yet clear how many of the jewels have been given to Mary.
While Queen Margrethe passed along most of her trademark jewels after her 52-year reign, her personal collection remains far from empty. She still retains several standout pieces—including the Baden Palmette, Naasut, and Golden Poppies tiaras, and likely the Turquoise Daisy Bandeau Tiara. Her vault also holds the beloved Daisy Brooch, Queen Alexandrine’s Sapphire Parure, the Connaught Pearl Brooch, a pearl and diamond corsage, her wedding earrings, the Saudi Diamond Necklace, her modern turquoises, and a gold, ruby, and pearl parure. Given that she previously shared the Antique Diamond Parure with her late mother, Queen Ingrid, royal watchers may also spot Margrethe wearing select pieces from that storied set in the future.
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