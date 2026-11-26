Tamil Nadu seems to be opening its doors to a new wave of development and the government is accepting every new idea in order to bring a beautiful change in the state. Earlier this year, the state government announced 365 days of paid maternity leave for the third child. Now, it has extended a similar gesture to fathers by introducing 15 days of paternity leave for married male government employees.

More time for new dads: Tamil Nadu introduces 15 days of paternity leave

Paid paternity leave in India is not a common privilege that the employees enjoy in India. The government jobs that have paternity leaves also come with its fair share of terms and conditions. In order to bring a change in this situation, the Tamil Nadu government has announced 15 days of paternity leave for married men working in government jobs.

As per reports, the official order announced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, allows eligible employees to avail themselves of 15 days of paternity leave either up to 15 days before the expected date of delivery or within six months of the child's birth.

The press release said, “This leave may be availed starting up to 15 days prior to the birth of the child or within six months from the date of child birth".