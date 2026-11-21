We tend to assume that the deepest things must be reached by descent, by tank and mask and the long plunge into silence. Yet off the southeastern edge of Tamil Nadu, between Thoothukudi and Dhanushkodi, the sea's most secret gardens ask for the opposite, which is that we stay on the surface and learn to look. Twenty-one small islands and their coral reefs make up the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, where 117 species of hard coral have been counted. The rule that governs it strikes me as a kind of wisdom, since the public may enter only on glass-bottom boats, while diving requires the Wildlife Warden's permission.
One begins at the jetty in Kunthukal, about ten kilometres south of Rameswaram, from where a ninety-minute round trip carries visitors to Kurusadai Island, with boats running from seven in the morning until two. Glass-bottom excursions also leave from Mandapam. The best months run from October to March, and it helps to arrive before noon to secure tickets. The sea, of course, keeps its own timetable, and rough water cancels rides, tickets are bought in person, and advertised glass-bottom boats are not always running.
What visitors come to admire is also in retreat. In 2019, researchers found alarming bleaching around Mandapam, Kilakarai and Palk Bay. Near Thoothukudi, Vaan Island shrank from about twenty hectares in 1969 to barely one and a half by 2015, before artificial reef modules helped the corals regrow and steadied the island. To watch through glass, then, is to practice a gentler form of travel, one in which looking is itself a way of taking care.
Afterward, hunger returns, as it always does. Rameswaram is known for its fish curry of coconut, tamarind and curry leaves, though many of its hotels serve only vegetarian food, in deference to pilgrims. Farther along the coast in Thoothukudi, crisp nethili fry awaits, along with macaroons made with cashew in place of almond.
In the end, a small boat, a pane of glass and an hour of attention may be all the descent most of us require.
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