One begins at the jetty in Kunthukal, about ten kilometres south of Rameswaram, from where a ninety-minute round trip carries visitors to Kurusadai Island, with boats running from seven in the morning until two. Glass-bottom excursions also leave from Mandapam. The best months run from October to March, and it helps to arrive before noon to secure tickets. The sea, of course, keeps its own timetable, and rough water cancels rides, tickets are bought in person, and advertised glass-bottom boats are not always running.

What visitors come to admire is also in retreat. In 2019, researchers found alarming bleaching around Mandapam, Kilakarai and Palk Bay. Near Thoothukudi, Vaan Island shrank from about twenty hectares in 1969 to barely one and a half by 2015, before artificial reef modules helped the corals regrow and steadied the island. To watch through glass, then, is to practice a gentler form of travel, one in which looking is itself a way of taking care.