Theri Kaadu's red-sand desert in Tamil Nadu is a geological wonder worth travelling for

The northeast monsoon is active along this coast between October and December, so check the forecast before setting out and aim for a clear spell. December to March is generally a safer bet. Get there early in the morning or towards sunset, unless you enjoy being roasted alive under the Tamil Nadu sun. Wear loose cotton or linen, sturdy closed shoes and a hat. Carry sunscreen, sunglasses, plenty of drinking water and a face mask or buff to keep blowing sand and dust out of your nose and mouth. There are no proper food stalls among the dunes, so pack some snacks and plan to eat in Tiruchendur or a nearby town.

Make a day of it. Stop at Arunchunai Kaatha Ayyanaar Temple in Melaputhukkudi, where a natural freshwater spring and its surrounding ponds sit beneath the shade of old trees. Then head to Tiruchendur's Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, one of Murugan's six sacred abodes. While the others are associated with hill country, this one stands right beside the sea, its towering gopuram looking out over the Gulf of Mannar. If time permits, continue to Manapad's Holy Cross Church, built in 1581 around a wooden cross associated with a Portuguese shipwreck. St Francis Xavier spent time in this coastal village in the 1540s, and his presence remains part of its religious history.