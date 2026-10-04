How much do MPs earn? Salary, free flights, housing, pension and other perks explained

Salary, bungalows, free flights and a pension for life: the MP package is more generous than most people realise. With Rs 1.24 lakh a month in salary, allowances that push the monthly figure toward Rs 2.9 lakh, 34 free flights a year, free healthcare and a lifelong pension, a seat in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha is one of India's most privileged public jobs.
It's no wonder film stars, cricketers and TV faces keep making the jump from the spotlight to Parliament. For some it's a way to serve. For others it's a platform, a post-fame second act, or simply access to power and influence. Here's what the job pays, what it offers, and why celebrity keeps finding its way to Lutyens' Delhi.
For parties, the math is simple.
Instant recognition. A familiar face needs no introduction at a rally.
Free publicity. Crowds and cameras follow a star wherever they campaign.
A fix for weak seats. Where a party's own organisation is thin, a celebrity can stand in for years of groundwork.
A softer image. A beloved sportsperson or artist can warm up a party's profile.
Reporters covering the 2024 polls put it plainly: parties want these larger-than-life figures in their midst to benefit from their star power.
For celebrities, the pull is just as strong.
Shelf life: An acting or playing career is short, but a political one can run for decades.
A platform: An MP can lobby for sports policy, film-industry concerns or a pet cause.
Prestige and security: The pension, housing and healthcare are a safety net, but the title matters more to many.
A back door: The President can nominate 12 members to the Rajya Sabha, drawn from fields like art, literature, science and sport. Nominees never have to fight an election.
The government has raised the monthly salary of MPs from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.24 lakh, and the daily allowance for attending sittings from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. The hike applies retrospectively from April 1, 2023, so MPs are due arrears of more than Rs 5 lakh.
The salary is only part of it. A monthly constituency allowance of Rs 87,000 and an office allowance of Rs 75,000 sit on top, along with a one-time furniture allowance of Rs 1.25 lakh. Add the three monthly components and the figure comes to about Rs 2.86 lakh. But the last two are meant to cover constituency work and office costs, so they aren't pure take-home pay.
Travel: 34 free domestic flights a year, which can cover family, plus allowances for first-class rail and road travel.
Utilities: 50,000 units of free electricity and 4,000 kilolitres of water annually.
Healthcare: Free treatment for the MP and their family under CGHS.
Housing: Subsidised housing in Delhi, from hostel rooms to bungalows depending on seniority.
Phone and staff support: Allowances for calls, internet and secretarial help.
Constituency fund (MPLADS): About Rs 5 crore a year to recommend local development projects. It isn't personal income, but it gives MPs real clout back home.
Pension for former MPs has gone from Rs 25,000 to Rs 31,000 a month, with an extra Rs 2,500 for service beyond five years. A pension is payable even after a single term, which critics often point out.
MPs can't be sued for what they say in the House, and they get protection from arrest in civil matters around sessions. Many also have official passports and airport lounge access.
Both houses fall under the same law, and the revision covered members of both. The differences are structural. Lok Sabha terms run five years, Rajya Sabha terms six. Rajya Sabha members can't vote on money bills.
Prithviraj Kapoor was among the first artists nominated to the Rajya Sabha, in the 1950s. Nargis Dutt followed in 1980. Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Kumar, Shabana Azmi and Shyam Benegal all went to the Rajya Sabha, as did Hema Malini in 2003. Jaya Bachchan has held a Rajya Sabha seat for the Samajwadi Party since 2004. The sports wave arrived: Sachin Tendulkar and Mary Kom were nominated, followed by the athlete P.T. Usha in 2022. Rekha and the composer Ilaiyaraaja also went to the Upper House, and Roopa Ganguly, famous as Draupadi in the TV Mahabharat, was nominated as well. In 2024, the writer and philanthropist Sudha Murty was nominated, and Pawan Kalyan became deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, a sign of how far star power could now reach.
Kamal Haasan went to Delhi in 2025. His party Makkal Needhi Maiam backed the DMK-led alliance, which had promised him a Rajya Sabha seat in return. He entered the House unopposed in June 2025 and took the oath on July 25, speaking in Tamil. His six-year term runs to 2031.
And now Bengal's leading lady is the latest star to make a sharp political turn. Koel Mallick, entered the Rajya Sabha for the TMC despite never having been in politics, taking the oath on April 6. Just three months later, on July 16, she resigned, reportedly without attending a single session, and met BJP leader Bhupender Yadav hours afterwards. She has now joined the BJP, which, according to reports on Sunday, has named her its nominee for a Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal. Three other former TMC Rajya Sabha members took the same route in July.
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