How much do MPs earn? Salary, free flights, housing, pension and other perks explained

Reporters covering the 2024 polls put it plainly: parties want these larger-than-life figures in their midst to benefit from their star power.

For celebrities, the pull is just as strong.

Shelf life: An acting or playing career is short, but a political one can run for decades.

A platform: An MP can lobby for sports policy, film-industry concerns or a pet cause.

Prestige and security: The pension, housing and healthcare are a safety net, but the title matters more to many.

A back door: The President can nominate 12 members to the Rajya Sabha, drawn from fields like art, literature, science and sport. Nominees never have to fight an election.

The pay packet

The government has raised the monthly salary of MPs from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.24 lakh, and the daily allowance for attending sittings from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. The hike applies retrospectively from April 1, 2023, so MPs are due arrears of more than Rs 5 lakh.

The salary is only part of it. A monthly constituency allowance of Rs 87,000 and an office allowance of Rs 75,000 sit on top, along with a one-time furniture allowance of Rs 1.25 lakh. Add the three monthly components and the figure comes to about Rs 2.86 lakh. But the last two are meant to cover constituency work and office costs, so they aren't pure take-home pay.