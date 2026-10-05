Singapore launches government-run dating app to encourage marriage among young public officers

The butterflies in the stomach, the awkward first conversations and all the emotions that come with falling in love organically, seem to be taking a backseat in the age of technology. Now, governments are stepping into the world of online dating, and taking matchmaking as one of its serious tasks. Singapore, in an effort to encourage more marriages and address its population concerns, has launched FirstDate, a pilot matchmaking platform for unmarried public officers aged 21 to 35.

When the government becomes cupid: Singapore’s new dating app explained

Imagine you’re working for the government and this month’s crucial task is to help launch a dating app, where you might be one of the most eligible candidates, sounds a bit unserious right? But, it’s a step the government of Singapore has taken to solve the fertility rate in the country. As per the numbers, Singapore’s resident total fertility rate fell to 0.87 births per woman in 2025, down from 0.97 in 2024. Meanwhile, people are marrying later. In 2025, the median age at first marriage was 31.1 for grooms and 29.6 for brides.

The FirstDate app takes a different approach from the usual dating apps. First and foremost, it is limited to only public officers as of now. Moving on to the algorithm, users answer questions about their interests, habits, values, lifestyle and relationship preferences. But instead of using this information to present an endless stream of profiles, the platform uses it to make a more focused match. Users receive one recommended match per cycle, roughly once a month, along with a compatibility score and a personal note that offers some context behind the introduction.