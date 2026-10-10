Green Durga Puja overseas: How diaspora committees beat festive waste outside India

Durga Puja is here, and so is the grandeur, lights and celebration but it also brings something else: tonnes of festive waste. As per media reports from last year, during the Puja days, Kolkata generates some 1,000 tonnes of additional solid waste each day, increasing the daily solid waste amount to something around 5,500 tonnes every day. Even in the neighbouring corporations like Bidhannagar or Howrah, there is an increase of around 100-150 tonnes, above their usual 500-600 tonnes of daily waste.

How are the Durga Puja committees outside India handling waste?

But many Durga Puja committees outside India are making sure to keep their celebrations as eco-friendly and sustainable as possible, without compromising on gathering or celebrations. Be it the six-year-old Sankalpo Chelmsford Durga Puja or the 27-year-old Bengali Association of Finland Durga Puja at Helsinki, there idols are made of fibreglass, which, after the celebrations are over, are cleaned and stored carefully.

While Kolkata idol makers Chaina Pal and Sanatan Rudra Pal also weighed in, confirming that it is only fibreglass idols, painted with waterproof oil paint, which are sent outside India, and have a height of around 4-6 ft (including the chaalchitra/backdrop), Mala Pal said she has also sold small clay idols, with an iron skeleton inside. But the clay idols have a maximum height of 3ft.