What is Nabapatrika? The story of Kola Bou and its connection to Goddess Durga

The lineup includes turmeric, colocasia, jayanti, wood apple, pomegranate, ashoka, arum, and paddy — each one symbolising a different facet of divine feminine energy. And standing tallest among them, quite literally, is the banana plant.

So why does this humble, everyday plant end up dressed like a bride and given centre stage?

It's the face of the goddess Brahmani. Within the Nabapatrika, the banana plant specifically represents Brahmani, one of the Matrikas or mother-goddess forms associated with Durga's shakti. Practically speaking, the banana plant's size and sturdy trunk make it the natural anchor for tying the other eight plants together. That's why it becomes the visible body of the entire arrangement — the one that gets dressed in a sari and bathed alongside the main idol, while the other eight plants remain tucked into the bundle. In Indian tradition, banana plants have long been linked to fertility and prosperity. They fruit generously and repeatedly, making them a natural stand-in for a goddess associated with protection and abundance.