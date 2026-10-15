Abu Dhabi royal who passed out on London streets, reportedly sentenced over child neglect

A member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family, Mahrah Al Nahyan, has been sentenced to a two-year community service after admitting to a charge of child neglect. The punishment was followed by an incident in which she was found unconscious on a street alongside an unattended three-year-old child. An angle of substance abuse was also taken into consideration.
On June 13, Mahrah was out with her child on a busy street of London. But soon the 32-year-old lost consciousness in the middle of the road while massive cars just passed by her. People from the area stepped in to look after the child while Mahrah remained unresponsive for around 30 minutes. The emergency services arrived soon enough but before that she regained her consciousness and allegedly said, “This is not a slaughterhouse, why do you care so much? Why are you so worried?”
According to reports, police found drug paraphernalia when they searched her, although no illicit substances were recovered. Reports also suggested that the child had run towards the road while chasing a piece of paper, before a member of the public intervened.
This course of action led to her inquiry of being a fit parent. As things escalated it went to the court and she admitted that she was guilty of child neglect. Following the confession and other proof, she received a two year community order with rehabilitation, a £5,000 fine, and £1,000 costs; the judge highlighted her recklessness while she's now in treatment since June at the Priory centre.
As per reports, Mahrah Al Nahyan is connected to Abu Dhabi’s ruling royal family through marriage, and not by birth. The Al Nahyan family is the ruling dynasty of Abu Dhabi, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan belongs to this family. However, there is no verified information establishing that Mahrah is married to him or to any specific member of the dynasty.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.