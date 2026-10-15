Abu Dhabi royal who passed out on London streets, reportedly sentenced over child neglect

A member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family, Mahrah Al Nahyan, has been sentenced to a two-year community service after admitting to a charge of child neglect. The punishment was followed by an incident in which she was found unconscious on a street alongside an unattended three-year-old child. An angle of substance abuse was also taken into consideration.

Mahrah Al Nahyan gets two-year community order in London child neglect case

On June 13, Mahrah was out with her child on a busy street of London. But soon the 32-year-old lost consciousness in the middle of the road while massive cars just passed by her. People from the area stepped in to look after the child while Mahrah remained unresponsive for around 30 minutes. The emergency services arrived soon enough but before that she regained her consciousness and allegedly said, “This is not a slaughterhouse, why do you care so much? Why are you so worried?”

According to reports, police found drug paraphernalia when they searched her, although no illicit substances were recovered. Reports also suggested that the child had run towards the road while chasing a piece of paper, before a member of the public intervened.