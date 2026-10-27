Karwa Chauth 2026: Date, puja muhurat, moonrise time, samagri and full Vrat Vidhi

Karwa Chauth 2026 will fall on Thursday, October 29. On this day, married Hindu women usually keep a fast and pray for good health, prosperity and longevity of their husbands. Karwa Chauth tithi will start at about 1:06 AM and end at 10:09 PM, and the moonrise time is around 8:17 PM. But the moonrise times might vary according to your city's weather conditions.
Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of the Hindu calendar month Kartik. The festival is associated with devotion, marital commitment and prayers for family well-being. In New Delhi, the Puja Muhurat is around 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM, while the moonrise is around 8:17 PM. In Mumbai, the moon will be sighted around 9 PM.
The things which are important include karwa, or an earthen pot with water, puja thali, diya, cotton wick, ghee or oil, kumkum, roli, haldi, akshat, flowers, agarbatti, sweets, fruits, kalash, and idols of Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, and Lord Ganesha. Ensure you have Vrat Katha, channi or sieve, and a vessel to offer arghya to Chandra Dev. Traditional clothing, mehendi and 16 sringars are optional.
1. Eat Sargi: Start your day with the traditional pre-dawn breakfast prepared by your mother-in-law. Fruits, nuts, and sweets are common ingredients for the meal.
2. Take a bath and make a sankalp: Get yourself dressed in clean clothes and take a pledge to follow the rituals related to the fast.
3. Fast: Most people fast from sunrise to moonrise, but some people practice otherwise.
4. Puja preparations: Set up the place for worship by placing all the deities, karwa, diya, flowers, offerings and puja thali.
5. Evening puja: Worship Parvati Devi, Shiva and Ganesha during the muhurat in the locality. Make a prayer to the goddess by offering flowers, rice and kumkum.
6. Listening to the vrat katha: Listen to the ancient story of Veeravati, who was made to break the fast by her brother before the appearance of the Moon. Other narratives, including Savitri and Satyavan, are also associated with devotion and determination.
7. Perform karwa ritual: Perform all customary prayers and exchange decorated karwas or other objects. Generally, all women sit together, listen to the katha and exchange the karwas in a circular motion.
8. Moonrise: Find out the time of the moonrise and wait till the moon is sighted.
9. Offer arghya: Offer arghya to Chandra Dev. In many families, devotees observe the moon and their husbands through the sieve (chhanni). Make sure you place the mitti diya on the sieve.
10. Breaking of fast: In most traditional families, the husband traditionally gives the first sip of water (or coconut water/juice) and a small piece of sweet or mathri to break the fast.
Those who are pregnant, lactating, suffering from diabetes or any other disease condition, on medications that require food and water intake, and those undergoing treatment for other health conditions should not undergo fasting without consulting a medical practitioner.