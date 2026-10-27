Karwa Chauth 2026: Date, puja muhurat, moonrise time, samagri and full Vrat Vidhi

Karwa Chauth 2026 will fall on Thursday, October 29. On this day, married Hindu women usually keep a fast and pray for good health, prosperity and longevity of their husbands. Karwa Chauth tithi will start at about 1:06 AM and end at 10:09 PM, and the moonrise time is around 8:17 PM. But the moonrise times might vary according to your city's weather conditions.

Karwa Chauth 2026: Puja timings, samagri and step-by-step rituals

Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of the Hindu calendar month Kartik. The festival is associated with devotion, marital commitment and prayers for family well-being. In New Delhi, the Puja Muhurat is around 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM, while the moonrise is around 8:17 PM. In Mumbai, the moon will be sighted around 9 PM.