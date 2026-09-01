Nepal principal’s quick thinking saves 900 students as flood sweeps school away

It was a regular day at school when all of a sudden a teacher rushed into a classroom with a warning saying flood waters have gulfed a nearby place. The principal Rajendra Dawadi, although baffled by the notice, was quick to take action. He rang the school bell and declared school was over and rushed every student to safety. Soon after, the building was swept away by the massive raging wave that struck Nepal.

‘I have no words’: Principal saves 900 students before flood destroys school

As the principal got the news of a place drowned in flood waters, he foresaw danger. There was no confirmation whether the waters would head to the school as it was a bit far from the affected area. But thinking on his feet, the man asked every student and faculty to leave the school premises and reach higher grounds.

A few moments later the water engulfed the building and took away every inch of its brick. Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School had 1,643 enrolled students, with at least 900 on campus that morning and others still travelling to school. Rajendra contacted the bus drivers, and asked them not to bring any more students to the school.

Talking to a publication, the principal said, “I immediately decided to stop ... school and get the children out”.