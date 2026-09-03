When is Janmashtami in 2026? Auspicious date, shubh muhurat and celebration details

The highlight of the festival remains the Nishita Puja, the sacred midnight worship marking the exact hour of Krishna’s appearance in Mathura. In 2026, the Nishita Puja window opens at 11.57 pm on September 4 and draws to a close at 12.43 am on September 5, spanning an auspicious 45 minutes. Devotees observe strict day-long fasts before performing rituals and breaking their fast, either after midnight or post-sunrise at 06.01 am on September 5.

Vedic cultural scholar Rajesh Sharma highlights the spiritual pull of the festival, “Janmashtami is not merely a celebration of the past, but an awakening of joy, devotion and inner balance in modern life.” Rajesh notes that homes and temples will lovingly dress the infant deity in vibrant silks, offering makhan mishri and sweets to invoke boundless peace and happiness.

The jubilation spills into the following day, Saturday, September 5, with spirited Dahi Handi festivities, also known as Gopalakala. Rooted in Krishna’s childhood antics in Gokul, where he formed human pyramids with friends to reach butter pots hung high by neighbours, youth troupes known as govinda pathaks will construct towering formations. Enthusiastic crowds will cheer as they shatter curd-filled earthen pots amidst rousing chants, rhythmic drums and joyful communal dancing, encapsulating the true festive spirit.