6000 litres of human urine per day melting glaciers in Mt Everest?

Global warming gets even more real when the glaciers of the world’s highest mountain peak begin to melt partly because of something as unexpected as human pee. Human activity at Mount Everest Base Camp is now resulting in unusual melting of the Khumbu Glacier which collects more than 6,000 litres of urine every day during the climbing season.

Mount Everest has a strange Glacier melting problem: Human pee

Every year, during the climbing season in April and May, hundreds of people from around the world climb the harsh icy peaks of Mt Everest. In doing so, as they reach the base camp they set up a tiny fun camp with food, water, high-speed internet, hot showers, large-screen TVs, and underfloor heating systems inside tents. It becomes like a small picnic spot with around 1600 tents spread across the base of the snowy mountain. Now studies have shown that the heat from the base camp is contributing directly to the melting of the snow in the mountains.

The surface temperatures rose by an average of 0.28 degree Celsius per year between 1991 and 2023 as per reports. Alongside that, human excretions become a great add on to the already heated area. The produced pee has now been deemed "unsustainable" for Everest's glaciers.