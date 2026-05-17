Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mount Everest for record 32nd time at age 56

This climb also coincided with Lhakpa Sherpa completing her 11th Everest summit and extending her own record as the woman with the most Everest ascents in history.

Kami Rita’s every new ascent triggers the same stunned headlines: “Again?” “Still climbing?” “How is this possible?” But perhaps the more interesting question is why the outside world still treats Sherpa excellence as surprising.

For many in Nepal, Kami Rita represents labour elevated into legend. Thirty-two Everest summits sounds like folklore. The kind future generations will assume was exaggerated. Except this one comes with GPS coordinates, oxygen cylinders, and boot prints in the snow.