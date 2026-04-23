Nepal's Lhakpa Sherpa gets ready for her 11th trek to Mount Everest

In another post she writes, reminsicing about days when she used to accompany trekkers as a kitchen boy. She writes, "Back when I was a kitchen boy, around the age of 13, I had simple gear like a basket instead of a backpack. I wish I had a camera at that time but my eyes had to be my camera. I hope to show the younger generations how this was done back when I was a teenager."

With 10 successful Everest ascents, global recognition, and a documentary on Netflix, her story is surely one of resilience, strength, and humble leadership.

Now based in Connecticut, Lhakpa shares her love for the outdoors by leading hikes in the US and the Himalayas. Her favorite trails in Connecticut include peaceful lakes and quiet forest paths — places where she finds joy, clarity, and connection.

In 2025, she has started a bold mission to summit the highest points in all 50 US states, finishing strong with Denali. With each hike, she’s also preparing others, especially families and women, for deeper mountain experiences and future Himalayan treks. Beyond the trails, Lhakpa is a mother, a motivational speaker, and founder of the Climb Any Mountain Initiative, using hiking as a way to heal, empower, and uplift those facing hardship. Every hike with her is part of a greater purpose: to build community, encourage growth, and climb whatever mountain life puts in front of us.