Geographic theft? How an ancient, revered mountain was made into a colonial landmark

In the 19th century, the British East India Company embarked on the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India. To map territory is to claim authority over it. Cartography was a political weapon back then.

The Survey began in 1802 and stretched across the subcontinent with astonishing precision. They measured angles, distances and elevations with obsessive rigour. And buried inside that imperial project was an Indian mathematician whose contribution was extraordinary but largely sidelined in popular memory.

Radhanath Sikdar was born in Bengal in 1813 and joined the Great Trigonometrical Survey as a computational prodigy. He was known for his brilliance in mathematics and geodesy at a time when Indians within colonial institutions were often denied intellectual recognition.

In 1852, Radhanath used trigonometric calculations to determine that “Peak XV” — as the British called Mt Everest then — was likely the highest mountain on Earth.

Notably, Radhanath never “discovered” the mountain. Nobody did, because millions already knew it existed. What he discovered was its relative height according to European scientific measurement systems. Yet even this achievement became folded into imperial mythology. The British administrative machinery absorbed the calculation, institutionalised the finding, and attached an English name to the peak.

That name came from Sir George Everest, the Welsh surveyor and former Surveyor General of India.

George Everest was not the man who identified the mountain as the tallest peak. Nor did he advocate naming things after himself. In fact, he opposed it.